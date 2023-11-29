One of the hottest signings by Tony Khan for All Elite Wrestling is Adam Copeland. The Rated R Superstar is not only famous for his skills inside the squared circle but is also known for his skills as an actor. The former WWE Superstar has acted in a few movies and a handful of television series as well. Copeland is also part of the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series that will air on Disney Plus.

The WWE Hall of Famer was recently a special guest on the most recent episode of Hey (EW) hosted by RJ City. During the episode, City asked Adam Copeland why he chose to act in the movie Money Plane. The movie was not well received by people, but Copeland said he was taking the role no matter what.

Copeland revealed that he did it because his mother was a big Kelsey Grammer fan. He received the offer after his mother had passed away and thus decided to play a role in the film.

“So I… My… Then and again we get serious here because my mom’s favorite actor was Kelsey Grammer. She loved Kelsey Grammer. That (Cheers and Fraiser) was her totality of Kelsey Grammer. However, that (Cheers) was the first show that I watched with my mom, then we watched Fraiser together. Then she got diagnosed with cancer and we watched Fraiser together after every chemotherapy. And after she passed away I got offered a role opposite of Kelsey Grammer. I said, ‘You are damn right I am doing it. I don’t even need to see how bad the script is,” Adam Copeland said.

Review: Despite Obvious Faults, ‘Money Plane’ Is A Wacky, Entertaining Heist Flick

Did you like Money Plane?

The post Adam Copeland Explains Why He Took A Role In Money Plane Without Seeing How Bad The Script Was appeared first on Wrestlezone.