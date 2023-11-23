Adam Copeland Believes He’s Become King Of The Comeback

Adam Copeland isn’t sure what his ultimate goal in All Elite Wrestling is.

During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, multi-time world champion Adam Copeland. When asked about his All Elite Wrestling debut, Copeland said this one felt different than all of his recent WWE returns.

“This one was just so different,” Adam Copeland said. “I feel like I became the king of the comeback, almost to the point of parody, where it’s like, okay, I come back every three months. So every time I come back, it’s almost like a comeback. This was coming back to be back. I think that was what the difference was, whether anybody knew that at the time.

“But this was coming back to be there, to be full-time, to try and create as many stories as I can while I can with all of these talents that I’ve never laid hands on before. That night was the first night I shared a ring with Darby, first night I shared a ring with Luchasaurus, first night I shared a ring with Nick Wayne, with Sting. All in my debut.

“So far, I’ve not wrestled someone that I’ve wrestled before. I got in with The Righteous before and Lance Archer the other night. That’s fun. I’m in there with all of these different characters, and it’s just exciting. At 50 years old, at this stage of my career, to have a wide-open blank slate in front of me, I think anyone who’s truly really involved in the creative process and also really still loves what they do; they’d do exactly the same thing I did.”

Having fun in All Elite Wrestling

When asked what his ultimate goals are in All Elite Wrestling, Copeland said he hadn’t planned that out and would rather have fun experiences instead.

“I honestly don’t know if I have that mapped out, and I’d like to,” Adam Copeland noted. “I think that’s kind of where I’m at. It’s really just getting in there with as much different talent as I can and experiencing what all of the different talents bring to the table and what I can bring to them. I don’t know, that’s just exciting.

“Filming that with Darby and then getting to team with Sting and Darby and working already just brand-new opponents that I’ve never touched before, and maybe the Tokyo Dome and Arena Mexico, and yeah, getting in there with Omega sounds really fun. Who knows?

“Maybe we do a show in the old Maple Leaf Gardens. Yeah, that sounds pretty damn cool. There’s a lot of things that could be really, really fun, and I think, more than anything, that’s all this is. I’m getting to have one hell of a time getting to do the only thing I ever wanted to do with a lot of freedom at the tail end of my career with an entire new set of opponents.”

