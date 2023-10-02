ACTU to host family fun event in Boston

Oct. 1—THOMASVILLE- Arts for the Community at Thomas University (ACTU) will present its annual Sunday at Four chamber music concert entitled "Come Play With Us" on Sunday, October 8 at the Boston Events Center, located at 236 E Adams St, Boston, Ga. 31626.

This concert will feature soprano Rebecca Brinson and flutist and recorder player Karl Barton with a string quartet featuring Hannah MacLean and Joy Tedford on Violin, Miriam Tellechea on Viola, and Boyan Bonev on Cello. On the program will be works by Telemann and Mozart with an emphasis on family fun that will include opportunities for children to participate.

"This concert is a first for us with a goal of exposing children to these instruments and music and giving them the opportunity to try some bowed stringed instruments after the concert, and a limited number of recorder flutes that they can try and even take home with them." stated series coordinator and Professor of Music Dr. Karl Barton.

Rebecca Fadell Brinson is a soprano originally from Minneapolis, MN. She has sung the operatic roles of Flora in Britten's Turn of the Screw, Cherubino in Mozart's Le nozze di Figaro, Ottavia in Monteverdi's L'incoronazione di Poppea, Sesto in Mozart's La clemenza di Tito, Hermia in Britten's A Midsummer Night's Dream and Meg in Adamo's Little Women. She has also been in the Red Hills Players' performances of Jane Eyre, Carnival, and Once Upon a Wolf; Quincy Music Theater's Beauty and the Beast; and TOSAC's productions of Cinderella, Secret Garden, and Christmas My Way. Living in Thomasville for the last eleven years, she is currently serving as Music Director at Moultrie First Presbyterian. More recently, she has been in Camerata South's performances of Bastien et Bastienne by Mozart, La Serva Padrona by Pergolesi, and also the soprano soloist in Pergolesi's Stabat Mater.

Dr. Karl Barton is Professor of Music at Thomas University and coordinator of Arts for Community at Thomas University (ACTU). He is President of the Tallahassee Youth Orchestra and serves on the Board of Trustees as Vice President of Production for the Thomasville Entertainment Foundation concert series and is a frequent guest on the Classical-music, public radio station WFSQ in Tallahassee. A native of Pittsburgh, PA, he earned his Doctorate in flute performance, a Master's degree in Historical Musicology and certificates in early music and world music at Florida State University, where he studied flute with Charles DeLaney, early music with Jeffery Kite-Powell and Karyl Louwenaar, and ethnic flute traditions with Dale Olsen and Ming Li. He also earned a Master of Music degree in flute performance at the University of Akron and a Bachelor of Music degree in jazz performance at Duquesne University.

This concert is free and open to the public and will begin at 4 p.m. October 8.

For more information about this and other ACTU events, visit www.facebookcom/actu31792 or www.thomasu.edu/actu, call (229) 227-6964 or email actu@thomasu.edu.