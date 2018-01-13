Actress Rebecca Hall 'regrets' working on Woody Allen's latest film and vows to give wage to Time's Up

Rebecca Hall said she would not work with Woody Allen again - WireImage

Rebecca Hall, the British actress, says she "regrets" appearing in Woody Allen's latest film after reading his daughter's attack on Hollywood for its continuing support for the embattled director.

Hall, whose career was boosted by starring in Allen’s 2008 film Vicky Cristina Barcelona, said she would not work with Allen again and would donate her wage for "A Rainy Day in New York" to the Time’s Up initiative.

Her statement comes a month after the director's adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow blasted Hollywood's double standards when it comes to claims of sexual abuse and harassment in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Farrow has maintained her father sexually abused her when she was seven-years-old, a charge the filmmaker has denied. Connecticut police investigated, but charges were never filed.

In an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times, Ms Farrow criticised actresses, including Kate Winslet, for speaking out about sexual harassment in the industry while refusing to acknowledge her claims against Allen.

Hall, whose father Sir Peter founded the Royal Shakespeare Company and whose mother is the American opera singer Maria Ewing, said her attitude to Allen had changed since reading Farrow's statements.

"I see, not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed," she write on Instagram.

"That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry. I regret this decision and wouldn’t make the same one today."

She promised to donate her wage for the film to Time's Up, the campaign group recently launched to tackle the sexual harassment problems revealed by the Weinstein scandal.

Mr Weinstein, the co-founded the entertainment company Miramax, faced of accusations of rape, sexual assault and harassment from dozens of women last year. His spokesman has repeatedly denied “any allegations of non-consensual sex”.

Hall said she was on the set of A Rainy Day in New York when the Weinstein story broke. "In the weeks following I have thought very deeply about this decision, and remain conflicted and saddened," she said, admitting she had felt grateful to Allen for giving her one of her first significant roles in film.

In speaking out against Allen, Hall is joining stars such as Mira Sorvino and Greta Gerwig.

