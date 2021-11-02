  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Actress Kristy Swanson hospitalized with COVID-19: 'Prayers for me please'

Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kristy Swanson was hospitalized on Monday for COVID-19-related pneumonia. The 51-year-old actress has been openly skeptical of COVID vaccines and critical of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease official.

Swanson, best known for playing Buffy in the 1992 Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie, asked for prayers as she was taken to a New Jersey hospital by ambulance. The conservative actress said she was at the "tail end of my COVID diagnosis" when her oxygen levels dropped. She tweeted she's "OK" as she thanked first responders and hospital staff.

On Tuesday, Swanson said her oxygen levels were improving.

As news broke about Swanson's COVID-19 diagnosis — The New York Post tweeted an article with the headline "Anti-vax 'Obamagate' actor Kristy Swanson hospitalized with COVID" — she replied that she's not "anti-vax." It's unclear if she is vaccinated, though.

In September, Swanson compared COVID-19 to the flu. She is still a big supporter of former President Donald Trump and has slammed vaccine and mask mandates.

Fellow actors Jon Cryer and Alyssa Milano, who are the opposite end of the political spectrum, tweeted well-wishes to Swanson. (Milano, who previously battled the virus, is a COVID "long hauler.") Other Twitter users were not as kind. Swanson engaged with some people online who called her out for spreading vaccine skepticism.

"I pray that you get well enough to apologize to the people taking care of you for adding to their burden by not getting vaccinated. And that you then spread the word that others should not make your same mistake. Feel better soon," one person tweeted.

"What do you know about my medical or Covid history?" Swanson replied. The actress did not confirm her vaccination status.