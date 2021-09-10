Actress Kathryn Prescott hit by cement truck in NYC

Actress Kathryn Prescott, known for her work on the British TV show Skins, MTV's Finding Carter, 24: Legacy and more, is recovering after being hit by a cement truck in New York City.

The 30-year-old's twin sister, actress Megan Prescott, wrote about her devastation on social media.

Kathryn Prescott's sister says she's recovering. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

"I received the most terrifying phone call I've ever received in my life on Tuesday evening. My twin sister Kathryn was hit by a cement truck while crossing a road in New York on the 7th September," she wrote on her verified Instagram account. "After fighting through complex surgery some of Kathryn's injuries include: broken pelvis in two places, both of her legs, her foot and her left hand. She is incredibly lucky to be alive. She narrowly avoided paralysis. The doctors are hopeful that she will make a full recovery but this will only be possible with the correct care right now."

The New York Police Department confirmed the incident. "A preliminary investigation determined that a Concrete Mixer truck being operated by a 55-year-old male, was traveling on Bergen Avenue and attempting to make a right turn onto Vanderbilt Avenue when a 30-year-old attempted to cross the street and was struck," a spokeswoman told Yahoo Entertainment. "The pedestrian suffered injuries to both legs, both arms and a possible head injury. EMS also responded and transported the aided female to Methodist Hospital conscious and alert. The operator of the concrete mixer truck was issued a summons for Failing to Yield to a Pedestrian."

Megan and Kathryn Prescott attend the premiere of Shrek Forever After on June 20, 2010, in London. (Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

In Megan's message about her sister, she noted that Kathryn is alone in New York. Megan, who's British, like her sister, said she had sought and had been turned down for an exemption to travel to the United States amid COVID restrictions. So she pleaded for help in reaching out to anyone who could make her visit possible, so she could give her sister the "24/hr care" she would need "even after she leaves the hospital."

Happily, within hours, she shared via her stories that she had been approved to go to her sister, and she thanked supporters.

(Photo: Instagram)

Meanwhile, the women's brother was raising funds via a GoodFundMe drive to support his travel to Kathryn. He had raised more than 2,500 pounds as of Friday afternoon.