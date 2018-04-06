Actress Jaime King describes 'terrifying' attack on her and four-year-old son in her car

The actress Jaime King has thanked LAPD officers after she and her four-year-old son James were the victims of an unprovoked attack in their car.

King was parked in Beverly Hills when a homeless man, identified as 47-year-old Paul Francis Floyd, jumped onto the roof.

He then smashed the windscreen and back window of the car with a skateboard, showering her son and a friend who was with them with glass.

Floyd fled the scene but was caught by police nearby, before being taken into cistody and charged with felony child endangerment, misdemeanor battery, and two counts of felony vandalism.

The Sin City star also condemned paparazzi photographers who attended the incident but did nothing to help.

According to a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department, they may be charged with ‘intentional harassment of a child’.

“The attack was incredibly violent and my four-year-old son was obviously the target of the individual’s brutal attack, which is terrifying,” King wrote in a post on Twitter.

“I want to believe that we live in a world where human integrity comes before documenting an attack, I’m saddened that the paparazzi chose to terrorise my son and by shoving cameras in our face during an attack, whilst he was shaking and crying instead of trying to help.

“My brave friend Judit Balogh used her self-defence training to try and keep the individual from harming James Knight while glass was shattering on him, as the perpetrator jumped on the roof until it collapsed and kicked in windows trying to get to him.”





King also spoke about the need to deal with homelessness, drug addiction and mental health problems in Los Angeles.

Homelessness has increased by 75 percent in three years in the city.

