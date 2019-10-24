Actress Confronts Harvey Weinstein at NYC Bar, Calls Him a 'Rapist' Before Being 'Kicked Out'

An actress confronted Harvey Weinstein at a New York City bar and caught the moment on video.

Zoe Stuckless shared a video of herself pointing out Weinstein, 67, from the crowded room at Downtime Bar as he sat at a booth surrounded by women and men who appeared to be a part of his entourage.

“Nobody’s going to say anything? Nobody’s really going to say anything? I’ll get out of here, that’s fine, I am happy to leave. But nobody’s going to say anything?” Stuckless said in the video. “I am going to stand four feet from a f— rapist and nobody’s going to say anything?”

An unidentified person can be heard telling her to leave, to which Stuckless replied, “I’ll go.”

A spokesperson for Weinstein said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, “Harvey Weinstein was out with friends enjoying the music and trying to find some solace in his life that has been turned upside down. This scene was uncalled for, downright rude and an example of how due process today is being squashed by the public, trying to take it away in the courtroom too.”

The statement added a note from Weinstein, saying, “I am happy to address anyone’s questions. We should all be offered the courtesy to voice opinions and be heard and to even get answers. I am glad we all still have these rights.”

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex. The producer has not been convicted of any crimes and is currently scheduled to go to trial in January 2020 for charges of rape, predatory sexual assault and criminal sexual act based on the accusations of two women, according to The Washington Post. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Stuckless described the incident on Facebook, writing, “Tonight was one of the most surreal nights of my life.”

“I went to an event called Actors Hour, whose mission statement is to empower emerging artists and to ‘create an open space for creatives to share what they love.’ After a while, a friend of mine pointed out a man sitting in a booth,” Stuckless wrote. “It was Harvey Weinstein, surrounded by a cadre of young women and two bodyguards. He wasn’t hiding. He came to watch young artists be vulnerable on stage.”

The actress explained “no one said anything” about Weinstein’s presence at the bar and writing she didn’t initially “think it was him.”

RELATED VIDEO: Ashley Judd Speaks Out About Her Decision to Sue Harvey Weinstein: ‘I Lost Prestige & Power in My Career’

“There was no way. But then a comic got on stage and called out to the crowd to address ‘the elephant in the room.’ As soon as she alluded to his presence in the room the event organizers, the bartenders, and a number of others booed her into silence,” Stuckless wrote. “She continued her set, stunned into compliance.”

“I was sitting there, and the more that I sat there waiting for the event organizers to kick him out, or for another performer to call him out, or for the audience to revolt, the more I found myself paralyzed by the silence,” she continued. “He was sitting there, allowed to laugh and clap and drink and flirt and no one was saying anything. The more I sat there the more furious I was at all of our inaction.”

Stuckless wrote she was moved by “all the voices that have been silenced over so many years” and the women and artists “who were paralyzed by the same fear that I felt, surrounded by colleagues who were intimidated into a culture of silence and passivity.”

RELATED: Rose McGowan Sues Harvey Weinstein for Allegedly Trying to Silence Her Rape Allegations

She described the situation as “a microcosm of our whole community. And I couldn’t sit there and let him laugh. So I spoke up.”

Stuckless claimed she was “was kicked out of the bar tonight,” alleging Weinstein’s “bodyguards herded me out. The event organizers were happy to see me go.”

“In some ways tonight was a horrible, painful reminder of the power a man like Weinstein holds even now. It was a reminder that even in this time of relative awareness it is hypnotically easy to be pulled into a culture of silence. However, it was also a reminder that our voices have so much more power when we stand together,” she continued.

“When I left the building, crying out of fury and frustration I was quickly surrounded by a group of mostly women who expressed the same fear to raise their voice that I had. They thanked me for speaking up,” Stuckless added. “Our passivity is poison. We need to stand together, and we need to speak up. Or this poison will fester, only encouraged by our fear.”