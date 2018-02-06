    1 / 14

    Jessica Chastain – ‘The Life & Death of John F. Donovan’ (Xavier Dolan, 2018)

    French-Canadian wunderkind Xavier Dolan (the 28-year-old has directed 7 movies since 2009) has cut Chastain entirely from his first English-language feature film. The Zero Dark Thirty star played the villain of the piece, but Dolan said her subplot “albeit funny and entertaining, didn’t feel like it belonged to the rest of the story.”

    Actors who were cut from their own movies

    Yahoo Movies UK

    Jessica Chastain, arguably one of the biggest movie stars of the past 5 years, has been completely cut from her next film. Director Xavier Dolan announced the move to excise the Molly’s Game star from The Life & Death of John F. Donovavia Instagram to kill any rumours of a disagreement or falling out.

    She’s not the only big star who found their work on the cutting room floor. We just hope they were paid up front like Chastain was.

