Actors who were cut from their own movies

Jessica Chastain, arguably one of the biggest movie stars of the past 5 years, has been completely cut from her next film. Director Xavier Dolan announced the move to excise the Molly’s Game star from The Life & Death of John F. Donovan via Instagram to kill any rumours of a disagreement or falling out.

She’s not the only big star who found their work on the cutting room floor. We just hope they were paid up front like Chastain was.

Read more

Fans divided over Solo trailer

Tarantino speaks out over Kill Bill crash

Police close to solving Natalie Wood case