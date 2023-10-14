Actors Revealed Times Directors Crossed The Line On Set
While Jumanji was filming, the producers wanted child actors and Bradley Pierce to work overtime, which isn't legally permitted for kids. However, once Robin Williams heard, he pulled aside director Joe Johnston and the producers and told them, "No, we are not doing any extra time. You're going to let everybody out now, and we're going to come back next week."