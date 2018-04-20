    1 / 14

    Alternate Avengers: Timothée Chalamet was nearly Spider-Man

    Before his Oscar-nominated turn in Call Me By Your Name, Chalamet was on the shortlist to play Peter Parker in Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Homecoming. “I read twice and I left sweating in a total panic,” Chalamet told THR. Nat Wolff, Asa Butterfield, and Liam James were all on the shortlist, alongside Tom Holland who eventually landed the part.

    Actors who nearly played Avengers for Marvel

    Yahoo Movies UK

    Robert Downey Jr’s ineffable charm kickstarted the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008 with Iron Man. Hulk, Captain America, Thor, and many more joined along the way and, next week, Avengers: Infinity War will see nearly every Marvel star together on screen for the first time.

    Marvel has been praised for getting its casting so consistently spot-on, but for every actor who slotted perfectly into the MCU, there were a handful of other actors who came super-close to landing the super-roles.

    With this in mind, we’ve assembled The Alternate Avengers: the actors who almost wound up playing Earth’s mightiest heroes.

