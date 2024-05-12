Actor Steve Buscemi randomly punched on Midtown Manhattan street

Actor and native New Yorker Steve Buscemi was randomly punched in the face in Midtown Manhattan last week.

The 66-year-old star was walking on Third Ave. near E. 27th St. in Kips Bay when a stranger slugged him in the face just before 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, cops said.

Medics took the “Fargo” actor to Bellevue Hospital, where he was treated for bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye.

“Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” Buscemi’s publicist said in a statement. “He is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of NY.”

Buscemi, who hails from Brooklyn, was a member of the FDNY before leaving the department to pursue acting.

On Sept. 11, 2001, he famously returned to the Lower Manhattan firehouse where he worked in the 1980s and stayed for days, sifting through the rubble of the World Trade Center in search of survivors.

Police are still looking for the “The Big Lebowski” star’s attacker, who was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, blue T-shirt, black pants and white sneakers, cops said.

Last month, Michael Stuhlberg, Buscemi’s “Boardwalk Empire” co-star, was walking alone in Central Park near E. 90th St. and East Drive when a man hurled a rock at his head.

Stuhlberg chased his attacker out of the park, where cops stationed outside the Russian Consulate on E. 91st St. and Fifth Ave. arrested him.

Police charged 27-year-old Xavier Israel with assault for the attack.