Actor Jonathan Tucker rescues family during home invasion in Los Angeles: report

Actor Jonathan Tucker, well known for his role in the television series “Kingdom” and films like “The Ruins” and “Hostage,” sprang into action Sunday night in a real-life drama in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.

The actor reportedly called the Los Angeles Police Department at around 6:30 p.m. after witnessing a suspicious stranger entering a residence near his own, Los Angeles Magazine reported.

While waiting for police, who responded within minutes of his call, he saw the door that the intruder had gone through was wide open. That’s when Tucker is said to have run into the house where he found a frightened young girl and brought her outside to his wife before running back into the home.

During his second run inside the residence, he discovered the young girl’s mother and an infant, who were beyond afraid with the male suspect inside the house and led them out to safety.

LAPD arrived at the scene, even deploying a helicopter after the 911 call, according to TMZ, swept the house and took the man into custody.

The suspect was reportedly placed on a mental health hold after his arrest.

“If you want a quote, call the LAPD because those guys are the real heroes,” Tucker told Los Angeles Magazine. “They put their lives on the line every day, multiple times a day.”

