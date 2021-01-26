Actor Elliot Page files for divorce from Emma Portner

Elliot Page has filed for divorce from wife Emma Portner. The Juno actor and Portner secretly wed in January 2018. The pair revealed in a joint statement they separated over the summer.

Page Six reports that Page, 33, filed for a contested divorce on Tuesday in Manhattan Supreme Court. In New York, a divorce is contested if a person and their spouse disagree on at least one aspect of divorce at the time of filing. But according to the estranged couple, there is no animosity.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer,” Page and Portner tell Yahoo Entertainment via a rep. “We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”

Elliot Page, left, and Emma Portner. (Photos: Elliot Page via Instagram/Getty Images)

Portner, a dancer and choreographer, publicly supported the Umbrella Academy star when he came out as transgender last month.

“Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world,” Portner wrote on Instagram. “I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

In his Dec. 1 announcement, Page said he felt “lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive,” he wrote. “To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Portner left a comment, writing, “Love you so much Elliot.”

