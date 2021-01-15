Actor Dave Bautista offers $20,000 reward in defaced Florida manatee case

Megan Kearney, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
·3 min read

When Drax isn't saving the universe, he's looking out for Florida's beloved manatees.

Dave Bautista, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor and former pro wrestler took to Twitter to offer a $20,000 reward on Monday after learning that federal authorities are reviewing a video of a manatee spotted in a Florida spring with the word TRUMP scraped in algae on its back.

The manatee was spotted over the weekend in the Homosassa River. The area is about 80 miles north of Tampa, Florida, where Bautista is a resident.

Dave Bautista attends the &quot;Stuber&quot; Premiere 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Paramount Theatre on March 13, 2019 in Austin, Texas.
Dave Bautista attends the "Stuber" Premiere 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Paramount Theatre on March 13, 2019 in Austin, Texas.

"If there’s not already a reward for the arrest and conviction of the low life scummy MAGATs that did this I’ll throw in $20,000," Bautista wrote in a reply to a tweet about the incident. "And I promise there will be bonuses to that reward!"

Best known for playing Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2," "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," Bautista got his start on the WWE and mixed martial arts.

In case you missed it: US Fish and Wildlife opens investigation after Florida manatee found defaced with 'Trump' scratched into its back

Hundreds of fans replied and shared the tweet in admiration of the actor's efforts.

"I already thought @DaveBautista was an A++++ human, and just when I think I couldn't like him anymore....he's getting behind the effort to find the people who harmed that manatee," user @Amylia403 wrote.

Florida Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, also shared the news of Bautista's proposed reward in a tweet Friday morning.

"Manatees aren’t billboards"

Another national nonprofit conservation group, the Center for Biological Diversity, announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the incident.

“Manatees aren’t billboards, and people shouldn’t be messing with these sensitive and imperiled animals for any reason,” said Jaclyn Lopez, Florida director at the Center. “However this political graffiti was put on this manatee, it’s a crime to interfere with these creatures, which are protected under multiple federal laws.”

This photo provided by Hailey Warrington shows a manatee in Florida with the word TRUMP scraped on its back.
This photo provided by Hailey Warrington shows a manatee in Florida with the word TRUMP scraped on its back.

Manatees are protected by state and federal laws and it is a crime to touch them. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the manatee does not appear to be seriously injured.

Melissa Ponder submitted a photo of the manatee to FLORIDA TODAY. She said she saw the manatee at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 10 near Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park.

"It was sleeping in shallow water beneath the walkway along the river. The manatee has the word TRUMP scratched into its back," she said. "It appears as if the first letters were made by scraping away the algae on its back, but further down where the algae thins out it looks like the letters were carved into its skin."

Melissa Ponder submitted this photo of a manatee. She said she saw the manatee at 12:30pm on Sunday, Jan, 10, 2021, near Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park. &quot;It was sleeping in shallow water beneath the walkway along the river. The manatee has the word TRUMP scratched into its back. It appears as if the first letters were made by scraping away the algae on its back, but further down where the algae thins out it looks like the letters were carved into its skin.&quot;
Melissa Ponder submitted this photo of a manatee. She said she saw the manatee at 12:30pm on Sunday, Jan, 10, 2021, near Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park. "It was sleeping in shallow water beneath the walkway along the river. The manatee has the word TRUMP scratched into its back. It appears as if the first letters were made by scraping away the algae on its back, but further down where the algae thins out it looks like the letters were carved into its skin."

Dave Bautista: Why 'Hotel Artemis' star Dave Bautista is the big screen's world champion right now

Carlos Munoz and Jigsha Desai contributed to this reporting.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Trump manatee case: Dave Bautista offers $20,000 reward

Latest Stories

  • Liv Tyler says battling COVID-19 was an 'emotional and psychological' experience

    The actress said despite her best efforts to stay healthy, she tested positive on New Year's Eve.

  • For the love of laptops: These holiday weekend deals on Apple, Lenovo, Dell, HP and more are unreal

    Organized by price, this list makes it easy to score a great laptop at a super-low price.

  • Actor Archie Lyndhurst's Cause of Death Revealed Months After He Died at Age 19

    Archie Lyndhurst, star of So Awkward and son of actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, died in Sept. 2020 at the age of 19

  • How Julia Stiles Really Feels About a Save the Last Dance Reunion

    Here's some slammin' news Save the Last Dance fans: In a Zoom chat with E! News Julia Stiles and Sean Patrick Thomas reveal they'd both be down for a reunion. Check out their vision.

  • Chris Murphy, Longtime INXS Manager, Dies at 66

    Chris “CM” Murphy, the longtime manager of Australian band INXS (from 1979 until 1995 and again in the 2000s), has died in Sydney following a battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma. He was 66. A representative for Murphy Petrol Group shared the news in the early morning hours of Saturday (Jan. 16): “It is with great […]

  • Camila Alves McConaughey Shows Off New Adopted Family Dog: ‘What Was I Thinking!’

    The Brazillian supermodel and her husband Matthew McConaughey have several pets

  • Vanessa Bryant Shares Her Experience with Grief: 'Find Your Reason to Live'

    The mother of four lost husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash nearly one year ago

  • Selena Gomez elaborates on calling out Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg: 'I could not handle what I was seeing'

    The "Selena + Chef" host said she no longer cares about any blowback she might receive.

  • ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Release Date Moves Ahead Two Months

    While nearly every movie has been delayed in wake of the pandemic, Warner Bros. has taken the unusual step of releasing “Godzilla vs. Kong” two months earlier than expected. The legendary monsters will face off on March 26, instead of May 21, in theaters and on the streaming service HBO Max. Legendary Entertainment, the production […]

  • Dr. Dre Released From Hospital Following Brain Aneurysm

    According to Ice-T on Twitter, Dr. Dre has officially returned home following his stint in the ICU due to a brain aneurysm. "Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good" the rapper and SVU icon tweeted on Friday afternoon. As first reported by TMZ, Dre was first moved…

  • The Last of Us TV series finds new director for pilot episode

    Chernobyl director Johan Renck was originally set to direct the pilot, but due to a scheduling conflict, a new director is stepping in

  • Prince William, Duchess Kate talk mental health with frontline workers as COVID-19 intensifies in UK

    As COVID-19 surge intensifies in Britain, Prince William and Duchess Kate encourage stressed frontline workers to reach for help when they need it.

  • Hollywood Music in Media Awards Announces 2021 Nominees; Kenny Loggins Set for Lifetime Honor (EXCLUSIVE)

    Nominees for the Hollywood Music in Media Awards are being unveiled Friday, with a packed slate of songs and scores in film, TV and videogame categories. Names in contention range from Alexandre Desplat, James Newton Howard and Trent Reznor/Atticus Ross as returning veterans in the score divisions to stars like Taylor Swift, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, […]

  • ‘John Wick’ Writer Is Developing a ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ TV Series for Entertainment One

    Entertainment One (eOne) has tapped “John Wick” writer Derek Kolstad to develop a “Dungeons & Dragons” TV-series pitch. Dungeons & Dragons, which has been adapted for the big-screen before, is a popular board game from the Hasbro-owned Wizards of the Coast. (Wizards of the Coast also created the popular Magic the Gathering card game.) Following a $3.8 billion acquisition, Entertainment One is also now part of Hasbro, which knows a thing or two about board games (Monopoly, Clue, Yahtzee, Scrabble, etc.). In addition to this small-screen development project, which we are told by an insider with knowledge of the process is in the “very early stages,” eOne is also working with other writers on other D&D projects. One of those is a new “Dungeons & Dragons” film, which is being directed by Jonathan Goldstein and Jonathan Francis Daley. Also Read: 'The Falcon and Winter Soldier' Trailer: Sam and Bucky Team Up, With 'No Plan' (Video) As first reported by TheWrap, Kolstad co-wrote “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” series for Disney+. He is represented by APA, Circle of Confusion and Behr Abramson Levy. The “Dungeons & Dragons” movie in 2000, directed by Courtney Solomon and written by Topper Lilien and Carroll Cartwright, does not inspire much confidence in another go at the franchise. That D&D adaptation has just a 10% rating with the critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience has the film at 20%. That movie starred Jeremy Irons, Bruce Payne and Marlon Wayans, among others. Also Read: Bryan Edward Hill to Write 'Power Rangers' Reboot for eOne and Hasbro The 21-year-old movie was not just a critical nightmare, it was also a box-office bomb, drawing south of $34 million worldwide on a budget of $45 million, according to Box Office Mojo. Still, it inspired a sequel, which in 2005 had a very limited foreign release. The Dungeons & Dragons board game is the stuff of legend in nerd culture. It has often crossed-over onto TV and film countless times, most recently as the go-to game for the kids in Netflix series “Stranger Things.” On Dan Harmon’s “Community,” the gang plays through a whole game. THR first reported the news of Kolstad developing a “Dungeons & Dragons” show for Entertainment One. Read original story ‘John Wick’ Writer Is Developing a ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ TV Series for Entertainment One At TheWrap

  • Ethan Hawke to Play Villain in Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’

    Marvel Studios has found its villain for “Moon Knight.” Ethan Hawke will square off against Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector on the Disney+ series, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. There are no details as to which character Hawke will play. In the comics, Moon Knight’s nemesis is Bushman, a fellow mercenary-turned-terrorist. The cast for the Marvel series also includes “Ramy” star May Calamawy. The series expects to start shooting in March in Budapest. Marvel Studios declined to comment. Also Read: There's a Very Specific Reason Monica Rambeau Is in 'WandaVision,' Kevin Feige Says Moon Knight, aka Spector, is a former CIA agent who was almost killed by Bushman before his life was saved by the Moon God Khonshu. Four different personalities all fight for control over his body. “Moon Knight” will be led by Jeremy Slater, who co-created Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy.” Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead serve as the show’s directors. “Moon Knight” is among 11 different series that Marvel Studios is producing for Disney+ over the next few years. The first, “WandaVision,” debuted on Friday. That will be followed by “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” in March and “Loki” in May. Three more series — the animated “What If…,” “Ms. Marvel” and “Hawkeye” — will also premiere on the streaming service later this year. Those series will be followed by “Moon Knight,” “She-Hulk,” “Secret Invasion,” “Ironheart” and “Armor Wars.” Hawke is most recently coming off his starring role in Showtime’s adaptation of “The Good Lord Bird.” The Hollywood Reporter first reported the casting of Hawke. Read original story Ethan Hawke to Play Villain in Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ At TheWrap

  • Kelly Clarkson says celebs were 'really mean' to her in 'American Idol' days

    Kelly Clarkson thanked Jennifer Love Hewitt for being one of the only stars to embrace her in 2002.

  • The best TV deals for the long weekend just went live — and they start at $130

    Save up to 65 percent on the TV of your dreams: Shop Samsung, Sony, LG, and more.

  • 'Batwoman' star Javicia Leslie wants Stacey Abrams to play a super-villain on the new season

    Season 2 of "Batwoman" stars a new face as its titular superheroine. After the departure of Ruby Rose, Javicia Leslie is suiting up as Gotham's new masked vigilante. Leslie recently talks to us about what it means to be the first Black performer in live action to wear the Batsuit.

  • Shonda Rhimes: Being the Only Straight EP Singled Out by GLAAD 'Is Not OK,' Points to Diversity Problem

    GLAAD’s latest “Where We Are on TV” report listed Shonda Rhimes as one of just four executive producers who account for 17 percent of all LGBTQ TV characters — and she is “not OK” with that. GLAAD’s annual report on LGBTQ inclusion (detailed here) pointed out that “out power players” Greg Berlanti, Lena Waithe and […]

  • From Apple to Sony: The best holiday weekend sales on headphones, starting at just $17

    These deals on earbuds, gaming headsets, noise-canceling headphones and more are too good to ignore.