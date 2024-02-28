Actor Daniel Frogson sentenced for viewing child abuse images

Daniel Frogson started viewing the images when he was 17 years old

Actor Daniel Frogson has been given a suspended prison sentence for viewing hundreds of indecent images of children.

The 21-year-old, who appeared in fantasy series His Dark Materials, viewed the images over a three-year period, starting when he was 17.

Some of the images were category A, the most severe category of abuse.

Frogson, from Nottinghamshire, pleaded guilty to four charges at Nottingham Crown Court.

These were:

Making 165 category A indecent photographs of a child

Making 88 category B indecent photographs of a child

Making 592 category C indecent photographs of a child

Possessing three prohibited images of a child

The offences were all committed between 1 December 2019 and 13 January 2023.

Frogson was nominated for a Children's Bafta for the title role in Joe All Alone

Frogson, who was nominated for a Children's Bafta for his starring role in CBBC series Joe All Alone in 2018, was given an eight-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years, ordered to attend a sex offender rehabilitation programme, and 15 other rehabilitation sessions.

Nottinghamshire Live, which attended the sentencing hearing, reported that Frogson was living in Nuthall in Nottinghamshire when an IP address there was suspected of downloading child abuse images in early 2023.

Police then seized two devices and found the images when they were examined.

Frogson's most recent address was given to the court as Malthouse Close in Eastwood, Nottinghamshire.

His other acting work includes a role in 2023's The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, which also starred Jim Broadbent and Penelope Wilton.

