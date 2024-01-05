Actor Christian Oliver And His 2 Young Daughters Killed In Plane Crash

Actor Christian Oliver, his two young daughters and one other person were killed in a plane crash on Jan. 4 in the Caribbean. Christian, his 12-year-old daughter Annik and 10-year-old daughter Madita were on board the single-engine plane when it crashed off the island of Bequia. The Royal St. Vincent and Grenadines Police Force confirmed the tragedy in a statement on its Facebook page, revealing that the crash happened shortly after the plane took flight. Police said the bodies of Christian, his two daughters and the plane's pilot and owner, Robert Sachs, were recovered by the Coast Guard.

