Actor Charlyne Yi alleges abuse on set of Apple TV+ series ‘Time Bandits’

Actor and comedian Charlyne Yi alleges she experienced physical assault by a male scene partner during filming of the upcoming Apple TV+ series “Time Bandits.”

Key points:

Yi, who says they was coerced to quit the show, expanded on the alleged sexual harassment in a second Instagram post , describing how they were treated “inhumanely.”

Yi first made allegations via Instagram on May 7, claiming that they were physically assaulted “multiple times” by an actor and psychologically abused, causing severe back pain and post-traumatic stress.

The details:

According to Yi, the actor repeatedly pressed his body against their back during rehearsals and filming, causing injury to their lower back. Despite their attempts to shove him off, the abuser intensified the pressure. Yi described going into shock, disassociating and experiencing chronic pain that led them to throw up in the bathroom. The on-set doctor provided codeine, which Yi said only numbed the pain but did not address the injury.

The alleged abuser's actions continued, including an incident where he left a jar of honey in Yi's hair and makeup trailer as a manipulative gesture to control his public image. He allegedly taunted Yi by laughing and making comments about their reporting him to HR.

“I was stonewalled, told to be grateful for being on a high production set by a producer, told my back would be fine, minimizing the physical assaults,” Yi wrote. “I told them I was scared, could barely stand upright without being in chronic pain, and mentally was not doing well, shaking in panic attacks, unable to make it on set, vomiting, unable to sleep because of flashbacks, and losing hair.”

“A high production job, meaning big money and power that can dispose of you and sweep you under the rug, treating you inhumanely, proving their deep lack of humanity. Prioritizing people's careers and a fictional world than protecting those most marginalized and targeted,” they added.