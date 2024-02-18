Across The Spider-Verse won 7 trophies at the Annie Awards, even with that ending

It was a good Saturday for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, the movie that looks so stylish that everyone is willing to forget that it just ends (among other things), with the universe-hopping Spidey sequel webbing up seven trophies at the 51st annual Annie Awards—which rewards outstanding achievement in, of course, animation. Across The Spider-Verse’s wins were for Best Feature, Best Direction, Best Music, Best FX, Best Character Design, Best Production Design, and Best Editorial (i.e. editing). Snark aside, a lot of those are tough to argue with.

Outside of the Spider-Verse, Netflix won a total of nine trophies, most of which went to the anime hit Blue Eye Samurai (it won Best TV/Media—Mature, Best TV/Media FX, Best Character Animation—TV/Media, Best Production Design—TV/Media, Best Writing—TV/Media, and Best Editorial TV/Media). Netflix’s Nimona won two awards (voice acting and writing), and Hilda won Best TV/Media For Children.

Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy And The Heron only took home to prizes, for Best Character Animation and Best Storyboarding (the latter of which went to Miyazaki himself). And for anyone wondering how this bodes for the Oscars, the answer is that it doesn’t really mean much. The Oscars tend to go to Disney movies and the Annies tend to go to non-Disney movies—for, uh, no particular reason—though Spirited Away did win both the Annie and the Oscar in 2002, so who knows. Still, the smart money is probably on Across The Spider-Verse, if only because it was a big hit and people (apparently) liked it.

You can see the full list of Annie winners (including the winners for shorts, indie features, and the one live-action category) over at Variety.