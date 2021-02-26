ACMs 2021: Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert Lead History-Making Nominations
Getty images (3) Maren Morris; Chris Stapleton; Miranda Lambert
Now this is a historic Academy of Country Music Awards nominations list.
On Friday, Kelsea Ballerini and Brothers Osborne helped announce some of the nominees for this year's ACM Awards on CBS This Morning.
Leading the list are Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton with six nominations each. Trailing closely behind is Miranda Lambert with five nominations and Ashley McBryde and Thomas Rhett with four nods each.
Making history this year, four Black artists are nominated for awards: Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton and John Legend, who's a first-time nominee. Also for the first time, every nominated song for single of the year features a woman.
John Shearer/Getty;Jason Kempin/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Jimmie Allen; Mickey Guyton; Kane Brown
Up for the most-coveted entertainer of the year award are standouts Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Eric Church and Luke Combs. (Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett shared the 2020 title.)
Notably absent from the nominations list is Morgan Wallen, whose eligibility was halted earlier this month after using a racial slur.
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
The Highwomen
New Female Artist of the Year
Ingrid Andress
Tenille Arts
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
Caylee Hammack
New Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Travis Denning
HARDY
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Album of the Year
Born Here Live Here Die Here – Luke Bryan
Mixtape Vol. 1 – Kane Brown
Never Will – Ashley McBryde
Skeletons – Brothers Osborne
Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
Single of the Year
"Bluebird" – Miranda Lambert
"I Hope" – Gabby Barrett
"I Hope You’re Happy Now" – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice
"More Hearts Than Mine" – Ingrid Andress
"The Bones" – Maren Morris
Song of the Year
"Bluebird" – Miranda Lambert
"One Night Standards" – Ashley McBryde
"Some People Do" – Old Dominion
"Starting Over" – Chris Stapleton
"The Bones" – Maren Morris
Video of the Year
"Better Than We Found It" – Maren Morris
"Bluebird" – Miranda Lambert
"Gone" – Dierks Bentley
"Hallelujah" – Carrie Underwood and John Legend
"Worldwide Beautiful" – Kane Brown
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
"Be a Light" – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
"Does To Me" – Luke Combs featuring Eric Church
"I Hope You're Happy Now" – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice
"Nobody But You" – Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
"One Beer" – HARDY featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson
"One Too Many" – Keith Urban, P!nk
The show is set to air live from the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe on Sunday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.