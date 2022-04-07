According to a recent poll, most Americans disapprove of Will Smith hitting Chris Rock

A week after slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars telecast, more people are expressing unfavorable views of Will Smith, according to data from a Yahoo News/YouGov poll. Smith stormed the stage at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, after Rock made a bald joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has experienced hair loss due to alopecia.

The incident tainted the first Oscar of Smith’s blockbuster career, which came moments later, and overshadowed accomplishments from the night's other nominees and winners.

Both the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and the actors union SAG-AFTRA are weighing whether to penalize Smith. Smith has preemptively resigned from the Academy, whose officers are due to meet on Friday to determine any punishment.

Rock, meanwhile, declined to press charges against Smith. Regardless, the story has certainly played out in the court of public opinion.