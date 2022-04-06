Academy Moves Up Board Meeting to Discuss Will Smith’s Slap and Consequences (EXCLUSIVE)

The Academy Board of Governors will meet this Friday, April 8, to discuss the actions and consequences for Will Smith after slapping Chris Rock during the 94th Oscars telecast. Originally scheduled to meet on April 18, in a letter obtained exclusively by Variety, the move comes after Smith’s resignation from the Academy.

“I am calling a board meeting for this Friday morning, April 8, at 9:00 a.m. PT, rather than the previously scheduled April 18 meeting, to address possible sanctions for Will Smith in response to his actions during the Oscars broadcast on March 27,” the letter begins.

Signed by Academy president David Rubin, the letter states: “Following Mr. Smith’s resignation of his Academy membership on Friday, April 1, suspension or expulsion are no longer a possibility, and the legally prescribed timetable no longer applies. It is in the best interest of all involved for this to be handled in a timely fashion.”

Rubin references the date change as “in accordance with California law and our Standards of Conduct because our agenda included possible suspension or expulsion of Mr. Smith from membership.”

The meeting is set to take place virtually over Zoom.

The full letter is below:

Dear Fellow Governors,

I am calling a board meeting for this Friday morning, April 8, at 9:00 am PT, rather than the previously scheduled April 18 meeting, to address possible sanctions for Will Smith in response to his actions during the Oscars broadcast on March 27.

The April 18 date was set in accordance with California law and our Standards of Conduct because our agenda included possible suspension or expulsion of Mr. Smith from membership. We were required to provide Mr. Smith notice 15 days prior to the board meeting at which such action might be taken, and also give him the opportunity to provide the board a written statement no less than five days prior to that meeting.

Following Mr. Smith’s resignation of his Academy membership on Friday, April 1, suspension or expulsion are no longer a possibility and the legally prescribed timetable no longer applies.

It is in the best interest of all involved for this to be handled in a timely fashion.

Thank you for arranging to assemble on Friday morning at 9:00 am PT. Zoom details will follow soon.

David

