Abingdon Fiddlers’ Convention hosts second day of competition

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The 3rd annual Abingdon Fiddlers’ Convention hosted its second day of a three-day competition on Saturday.

The second day of the competition showcased musicians playing various stringed instruments, such as the fiddle, dobro, mandolin and dulcimer, as they competed in the youth and individual categories. Flatfoot dancers also graced the stage.

The 2024 competition was held at the Washington County Virginia Fairgrounds and will conclude on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with the Old-Time Bluegrass & Gospel Competition.

For more information about the Abingdon Fiddlers’ Convention, visit its website.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.