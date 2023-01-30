Abigail Breslin Marries Ira Kunyansky: See Her Gorgeous Wedding Dress

From Little Miss Sunshine to Mrs. Kunyansky: Abigail Breslin is married.

The Scream Queens actress wed her longtime love Ira Kunyansky over the weekend.

"01.28.23," she wrote on Instagram Jan. 30, "married my bestest friend."

Abigail also posted a close-up of her wedding band and wrote, "Ya girl got married y'all."

According to social media posts, the wedding took place at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in California and famous attendees included TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney and Abigail's brother, actor Spencer Breslin.

For the big day, the bride donned a white off-the-shoulder gown by Simin Couture featuring a full tulle skirt and long tulle sleeves. She also wore her hair down in loose waves. As for the groom, he sported a classic black tuxedo.

As seen in guests' posts, the couple walked down an aisle lined with rose petals and candles. Greenery, roses and elegant drapery adorned both the ceremony and reception spaces and sparklers went off as the newlyweds hit the dance floor.

"Love my other second half," Ira wrote in his own social media post, "@abbienormal9."

The wedding comes a little less than a year after Abigail, 26, and Ira, 31, announced their engagement. "She said YES!" he wrote on Instagram in February 2022—or as she put it, "I was like, 'duh.'"

However, the two have been together for a lot longer and celebrated their fifth anniversary in April.

"Happy 5 year anniversary to my bestest friend/ fiancé @richruski," Abigail wrote on Instagram at the time. "I love you more each and every day!!!!!!!"

