Abigail Breslin Accuses Aaron Eckhart Of ‘Aggressive, Demeaning’ Behavior On Set Of ‘Classified’

Abigail Breslin accused co-star Aaron Eckhart of 'aggressive, demeaning, and unprofessional' behavior on the set of 'Classified,' bad enough that she refused to be alone with him.

The bombshell allegations surfaced in a new lawsuit, obtained by The Blast, in which producers of the film are suing the 'Little Miss Sunshine' star for not signing contracts to ultimately release the film.

It should be noted, that producers conducted an investigation into the allegations and claim there was no evidence of her "wild" accusations.

In the filing, Dream Team Studio and WM Holdings describe the situation between its two lead actors and the financial issues it is causing with the film.

"During the course of production, the entire production almost ground to a halt when Breslin advised the production of Eckhart's of aggressive, demeaning, and unprofessional behavior which she insisted placed her at various times in peril," the lawsuit states.

Abigail Breslin Wrote A Letter To SAG-AFTRA 'Blasting' Eckhart's Behavior On Set

It continues, "In order for the production to continue, among other things. Breslin refused to be alone in several scenes with Eckhart and costly accommodations had to be made by the production to accommodate Breslin's demands or else Breslin would not continue to perform her contractual obligations."

Obviously, Breslin was serious about her allegations and reportedly wrote a letter to SAG-AFTRA describing her "fears" and "blasting Mr. Eckhart's behavior."

The lawsuit states the production treated the accusations seriously, and "Due to the obligation under the SAG-AFTRA Adherence Letter, which obligates a producer signatory to "provide a safe set." the on-set producer...ultimately prepared a report based on a detailed investigation into Breslin's claims and behavior, and he submitted the report" to producers.

In the end, the investigation ultimately "found no evidence in support to Breslin's wild, hysterical, and imaginary allegations against Eckhart."

Producers Claims Breslin's Allegations Against Eckhart Are 'Wild, Hysterical, And Imaginary'

According to reports, the action-thriller 'Classified' starring Eckhart, Breslin, and Tim Roth wrapped shooting in May in the country of Malta. But, upon preparing the costs for the principal photography the production claims "unnecessary accommodations made for Breslin, whose claims were specious, cost the production over $80,000."

"In addition, there are delivery issues to distribution partners as there are few scenes where Breslin and Eckhart are seen together," the company complains.

Now, the two sides have tried to settle their differences, but Brelin's team is demanding a payment of $35,000 as a condition of finishing the paperwork.

The company is calling the demand "extortion."

Breslin is being sued for at least $80,000 in damages.

