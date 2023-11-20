ABC Renews ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ For Five More Years
ABC and Dick Clark Productions have extended their agreement for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest for five more years. The New Year’s Eve celebration will air on the network through Jan. 1, 2029.
Hosted by Ryan Seacrest live from Times Square, the show celebrates the year’s very best in music and features a night of performances as a way to wrap up the holiday season.
It has ranked as the No. 1 New Year’s Eve programming special for more than 30 years. This year’s installment attracted 17.9 million total viewers and hit a 5.34 adult 18-49 rating in the midnight quarter-hour.
This year’s iteration of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 airs live Sunday, Dec. 31, at 8 p.m. on ABC. Details around co-hosts, performers in Times Square and additional locations will be announced soon.
Dick Clark Productions is a Penske Media company, as is Deadline.
