ABC News’ Jonathan Karl Tests Positive For Covid After White House Correspondents’ Dinner
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Jonathan KarlAmerican journalist
ABC News’ chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl has tested positive for Covid, just days after attending the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, a source confirmed.
With photographers focused on their every move, Karl sat next to Kim Kardashian at the event, as she and Pete Davidson were guests of the network. Karl also shook hands with President Joe Biden when he came up to the dais to receive a WHCA award for excellence in presidential coverage under deadline pressure.
More from Deadline
Trevor Noah's WHCD Routine Takes Swipe At Will Smith's Oscar Slap, Name-Checks Joe Rogan, Resurrects Fox News' Roger Ailes & Mocks Paramount+
White House Correspondents' Dinner Weekend, D.C.'s 'Nerd Prom,' Returns With A Flood Of Events: UTA, CAA, Paramount, NBCU And MPA Among The Fetes
Media Outlets Navigate D.C.'s Return Of White House Correspondents' Weekend: People Magazine And Funny Or Die Plan Fete
Karl tested negative on Saturday before the dinner, as all attendees were required to do, along with showing a proof of vaccination. But he tested positive on Monday night, according to a source familiar with the circumstances. “Jon is currently isolating and participating in contract tracing,” the source said.
At the dinner, some 2,600 people packed into the Washington Hilton ballroom, but many also mingled at numerous cocktail parties and receptions before and after the event. Almost everyone was maskless. Anthony Fauci was to be a guest of ABC News as well, but he decided against attending, although he went to an annual Garden Brunch earlier in the day that was mostly outside.
The next several days will be telling to see how many others have tested positive for Covid. Earlier in April, a Gridiron Club dinner turned into a super spreader event, with more than 70 people contracting Covid in the aftermath, including Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. But that event required only proof of vaccination, not a same-day negative test.
Karl was president of the WHCA from 2019-2020, when he served as ABC News’ chief White House correspondent. Politico first reported on his positive test.
Best of Deadline
2022 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Emmys, Tonys & More
Awards Season Red Carpet Photos: Grammys, Oscars, SAG Awards & More
Spring Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.