ABC apparently talked to Steve Harvey about his political correctness on new judge show

Steve Harvey laid into a defendant on his new show, “Judge Steve Harvey,” Tuesday. The defendant refused to marry his partner of 20 years despite being in a loving relationship and sharing three children with the plaintiff. Harvey was extremely taken aback by the man’s lack of reasoning.

“You're not on trial for your character, sir, you're on trial because of stupidity,” Harvey told Ronca. “The reason you're here is because you're stuck on stupid,”

Harvey even went as far as to say, “I promise you, if you was my son I'd slap you right now.”

With 7.3 million followers on Instagram , it’s obvious Harvey loves a good photo. Which partially explains why he halted the trial in order to have a picture taken with the defendant.

“I got to have that picture, 'cause you're the stupidest dude I've ever met, and I don't want to ever forget your face.”

While some viewers thought Harvey’s interaction was funny, he revealed on Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that ABC executives weren’t fans of his name calling.

“I said, this is the stupidest dude I've ever met and ABC had a little talk with me afterwards because you know, ‘Steve, it's not politically correct to call anybody stupid.’” Harvey told Kimmel.

Harvey has been vocal about the negative impact of political correctness on comedy. So just to be on the safe side, he reminded the defendant that he was just goofin’ with the whole “stupid” thing.

“I'm joking with the stupid thing,” Harvey added. “Because you're a really great guy, because you are handling your business in every aspect except one.”

- You're not on trial for your character, sir. You're on trial because of stupidity.

- [LAUGHS]

- Yeah, really.

- Really, bro, that's all this is. Bro, got to be honest with you. The reason you're here is because you're stuck on stupid.

- [LAUGHS]

- You marked your territory, then came up with this stupid theory. She lost a ring that somebody could have stole. You bought a metal detector, and it was a sign from God.

- [LAUGHS]

- That ain't sound stupid to you?

[APPLAUSE]

- Sounds right to me.

[CROWD BOOS]

[MUSIC PLAYING]