Abby Lee Miller Undergoes 'Emergency Surgery' amid Battle with Cancer

Abby Lee Miller is recovering after undergoing emergency surgery.

The former Dance Moms star, who was preliminarily diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, revealed on Instagram Tuesday evening that she underwent a procedure and is now on the mend.

“After another 2 hour MRI this morning, the pros thought I needed one more quick little emergency surgery! Ugh!” she began.

“I’m in recovery now and texting so everything must be ok, just hiccups in my plans!” continued Miller, who recently began her third round of chemotherapy.





Miller also shared, “I’m on a tight schedule; shooting two projects and I need to get out of here and on with my life!!!” and asked that fans “Please keep me in your prayers🙏🏻.”

“I’m grateful for all the well wishes!” she concluded.

In April, one day after undergoing emergency surgery for what was initially thought to be a spinal infection, the 51-year-old — newly released from prison — was preliminarily diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

“It was not an infection, it was a type of a non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma – it’s a type of a cancer,” said Dr. Hooman M. Melamed, an orthopedic spine surgeon at Cedar Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital who has been treating the star.

“We’re getting an oncologist involved and we have to figure out what the next steps are as far as chemotherapy or radiation or more spine surgery. Depending on the tumor type, depending on the sensitivity of the tumor – it just depends the type but I feel more than yes, she will undergo chemotherapy or radiation,” Dr. Melamed said at the time.

The doctor added that it was a “preliminary diagnosis pending pathology and oncology results.”