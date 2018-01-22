Abby Lee Miller Shows Off Weight Loss in Instagram Photo From Prison

Abby Lee Miller has a message for her fans.

The Dance Moms star shared an update from prison to her Instagram on Sunday, writing that she is "feeling great and ready to turn over a new leaf." Miller looks thinner in the photo, with a source close to the reality star revealing to ET last week that she's lost approximately 100 pounds since entering the penitentiary six months ago.

The source also told ET that she would be released next month, although in this recent message, Miller says a date hasn't been confirmed yet. She was originally sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison last July after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud in June 2016.

"Sometimes in life you make mistakes. I trusted the wrong people and didn’t pay any attention to things I should of. I’m more than sorry for the mistakes I have made," Miller wrote. "My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison. I did so with grace, the stories you read about me been a princess are untrue. I have made friends with both inmates and staff, I’ve tried to better myself, participated in anything offered to me and I am a better person for this experience."

"All the press stories and speculation are not entirely correct however, I am feeling hopeful but no dates have been confirmed at this time," she continued. "I am feeling great and ready to turn over a new leaf thank you so much to everyone for your support especially my nearest and dearest I love you all ❤️ ( and yes this is me in prison )."

The source also says Miller -- who underwent gastric bypass surgery last April before her sentencing -- has requested multiple surgeries for when she's released, including a tummy tuck, breast lift and excess skin removal.

The reality star was found guilty of bankruptcy fraud in Pittsburgh. In addition to serving time, Chief Judge Joy Flowers Conti ordered the reality star to pay a $40,000 fine and serve two years' probation after her time behind bars.

