Abby Lee Miller prays, beautifies, and reads gossip magazines in week following prison release

Abby Lee Miller served just eight months of her 366-day prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud, so it’s no surprise that, days after her release, she was thanking God. The controversial Dance Moms personality, who was transferred to a halfway house on March 27, was all smiles on her way to Easter mass on Sunday. That’s been just one stop in her days of relative freedom. Here, we track what else she has been doing — including glamifying, laundry, and catching up on celebrity gossip. Yes, apparently she cares about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, too…