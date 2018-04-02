    1 / 7

    Abby Lee Miller

    Dressed in black — including sequins, because of course — the Dance Moms personality arrived for Easter church services in California on Sunday looking noticeably trimmer. She’s said to have lost about 100 pounds in prison, which is a tremendous amount in a relatively small time. The 51-year-old had been imprisoned at the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution since July, and is now at the Residential Reentry Center in Long Beach. (Photo: All Access / SAF / Splash News)

    Abby Lee Miller prays, beautifies, and reads gossip magazines in week following prison release

    Suzy Byrne
    Editor, Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle

    Abby Lee Miller served just eight months of her 366-day prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud, so it’s no surprise that, days after her release, she was thanking God. The controversial Dance Moms personality, who was transferred to a halfway house on March 27, was all smiles on her way to Easter mass on Sunday. That’s been just one stop in her days of relative freedom. Here, we track what else she has been doing — including glamifying, laundry, and catching up on celebrity gossip. Yes, apparently she cares about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, too…