'Abbott Elementary' Stars Schooled Everyone On The Emmys 2022 Red Carpet

Class was officially in session on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet.

The stars of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” made their mark (straight A’s across the board, naturally) at the 74th annual ceremony on Monday night in Los Angeles.

First up was series star, creator and writer Quinta Brunson, who made history as the first Black woman to be nominated in three Emmys comedy categories in a single year.

The comedian stunned in a shimmering custom Dolce & Gabbana gown with a heavily beaded and detailed copper-colored corset and a high slit.

Speaking with E! correspondent Laverne Cox on the red carpet, Brunson explained that she wanted “something that made me feel va-va-voom, but also respectful,” given her many responsibilities.

Quinta Brunson attends the 74th Primetime Emmys in custom Dolce & Gabbana. (Photo: Frazer Harrison via Getty Images)

Brunson set the tone for the rest of the cast, including legendary performer Sheryl Lee Ralph, who received her first-ever Emmy nomination in her nearly five-decade career for her work on the sitcom.

Ralph stars on the show as Barbara Howard, a buttoned-up kindergarten teacher who serves as a mentor to Brunson’s character, but she went full glam at the awards show.

The “Dreamgirls” star stunned in a strapless black velvet Brandon Blackwood gown with orange accents.

But all eyes were on her bedazzled braided ponytail, which made sure she quite literally sparkled on the red carpet.

Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Photo: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images)

A view of Sheryl Lee Ralph's bedazzled braid on the red carpet. (Photo: Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images)

Check out the looks from other “Abbott Elementary” stars below.

Tyler James Williams

(Photo: Frazer Harrison via Getty Images)

Lisa Ann Walter

(Photo: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

Chris Perfetti

(Photo: Momodu Mansaray via Getty Images)

