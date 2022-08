Entertainment NextShark

Footage of Japanese kickboxer Rukiya “Demolition Man” Anpo recently went viral for showing him beating up uninvited fighters who interrupted a training session – or did they really? A video of the fight shows a group of "street fighters" seemingly barging into the gym where Anpo, 26, and fellow Japanese kickboxer Kosei Yamada, 29, were training. Several social media posts claimed that the "street fighters" challenged them to a fight.