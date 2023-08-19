Abbi Jacobson Called Out Prime Video For Blaming The "A League Of Their Own" Cancellation On Strikes

A League of Their Own has been canceled, and After being renewed for a second season,has been canceled, and Abbi Jacobson has something to say about it.

Monica Schipper / Getty Images

The 2022 series was an adaptation of the 1992 film of the same name featuring The Rockford Peaches, a professional women’s baseball team formed during World War II.

Earlier this year, the show was renewed for a four-episode final season. Now, Amazon Prime Video has gone back on its decision, blaming the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes for the decision, according to The Hollywood Reporter

Anna Webber / Getty Images for Prime Video

A League of Their Own also expands its narrative to include the historical realities of queer players. Thirty years after the original, this story finally gets to be as gay as it should be.” The critically acclaimed series starring Abbi Jacobson retold a story that initially lacked diverse representation. As Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya of Autostraddle wrote, “In addition to acknowledging the racism of the league,also expands its narrative to include the historical realities of queer players. Thirty years after the original, this story finally gets to be as gay as it should be.”

Amazon Prime

Now Abbi has called out Prime Video in an Instagram post along with a tribute to the “artists and actors and writers and crew” of the series.

“What luck I have had to get to tell these stories and play this character I love so much,” the caption started. “What a rare thing in life. And so I am sad today.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“To blame this cancellation on the strike (which is an essential fight for fair wages, protections, and working conditions, etc.…) is bullshit and cowardly,” she continued. “But this post isn’t about all that. About all the ways this show has been put through the ringer [sic]. Not today.”

Diego Donamaria / Getty Images for SXSW

“This post here is about the special show I was lucky to make with so many incredibly talented artists and actors and writers and crew.”

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Prime Video

“A show I’m so proud of. Filled to the brim with stories worth telling. Full of so much heart and soul and value.”

And she ended the message with, “Thank you for watching. To the five. ❤” Prime Video

And it’s clear Abbi was not alone in how she felt about her A League of Their Own and its representation:

The sapphics cant have anything and we're over it — Angel (@MsReptarMarie) August 18, 2023

Twitter: @MsReptarMarie

The pretended they’d give it a second season, but they cancelled it like they do all sapphic shows even when it was CLEAR that it was doing numbers for their streaming service. — lucia ~ feels like 1989 (@Gaylorlarry) August 18, 2023

Twitter: @Gaylorlarry

One of the best written, best acted queer shows in years but as usual while wlw content gets payed dust. — Smurfette (@SmurfSmurph) August 18, 2023

Twitter: @SmurfSmurph