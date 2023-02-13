AARP The Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Awards sneak peek: Austin Butler introduces Baz Luhrmann
The star of "Elvis" introduces his director at the annual awards show.
The star of "Elvis" introduces his director at the annual awards show.
John Cena was photographed in costume a couple times this week on the set of his latest film, Ricky Stanicky, in Australia.
In typical Megan fashion, BTW.
The command tasked with defending North American airspace changed its radar filters to spot smaller, slower objects, revealing new potential threats.
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices are simple. Retire. Play for the [more]
“Come on, waddle over here,” Fox Sports commentator Terry Bradshaw told Chiefs coach Andy Reid, cackling.
The NBA's all-time scoring leader may not have gotten the reception he would have liked.
Lauren Boebert railed against "wokeness" at the Super Bowl after Sheryl Lee Ralph performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing."
Former President Trump doubled down on his attacks on superstar singer Rihanna on Sunday night following her Super Bowl performance. Rihanna performed various hits including “Umbrella” and “Work” in her halftime show, during which she revealed she is pregnant with her second child. Her reps confirmed her pregnancy following the show. Trump wasn’t a fan.…
The controversial holding penalty on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry near the end of Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs ignited a fierce debate on social media, and former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman jumped in with a strong take.
A judge said he'll release three portions of a special grand jury's secret report into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.