Aaron Taylor-Johnson Addresses James Bond Casting Reports With Cryptic Comments

Will Aaron Taylor-Johnson be the next 007? The actor has the casting deal in the bag if sources are to be believed. However, he recently shared a different story.

Speculation that the "Bullet Train" star would become the next James Bond have shaken the entertainment industry for years, with many claiming he is a top contender among a slew of renowned actors. While fans are excited to see him take on the challenge, Taylor-Johnson has other plans.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Distances Himself From James Bond Rumors

Since British novelist Ian Fleming created the fictional character in 1953, it has been portrayed in several movies by some of Hollywood's best male actors. The last MI6 agent to rock the world was Daniel Craig, and his successor is reportedly Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Following claims of him picking up the reins, the 33-year-old seemingly denied receiving an offer for the iconic role. In a new interview, he claimed he could only address the confirmed projects like his latest movie, "Kraven the Hunter."

"I can only really talk about the things I'm going to show and tell. So, The Fall Guy, Nosferatu, Kraven the Hunter," Taylor-Johnson said per The Independent. He also hinted at his disinterest in the Bond claims, saying:

"I don't feel like I need to have a future drawn out for me. I feel like, whatever's drawn out for me, I can f—ing do better."

Taylor-Johnson kept distancing himself from the 007 project, adding that he "doesn't necessarily want... doing one action movie after another" to be his "brand."

Taylor-Johnson Allegedly Received A 'Formal Offer' For The Role

The rumors of Taylor-Johnson's Bond role began when sources claimed that Eon Productions, which makes the spy films, will reportedly start shooting sometime this year with the 33-year-old actor as their male lead.

"Bond is Aaron's job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table, and they are waiting to hear back," a source claimed, per The Sun, who noted that an official announcement might be made soon, saying:

"As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days, and they can start preparing for the big announcement."

Insiders also confirmed that a script for the new Bond movie was being worked on, with production scheduled to take place at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire.

The 'Kick-A--' Star Considered The Role A 'Compliment'

As stated, Taylor-Johnson was up for the famous role alongside A-list actors like Oscar-winning Cillian Murphy, Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, and James Norton. When asked how he feels about embracing the 007 title, the 33-year-old raved:

"I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment."

Taylor-Johnson's humble reaction to his possible Bond appearance differed from sources' proud recollection of how he opened the door to the iconic Bond role.

According to them, he achieved this feat thanks to his Golden Globe award-winning performance as a psychopath in the 2016 thriller "Nocturnal Animals." A source said:

"Aaron may not be the best known in his field, but he is an incredibly talented actor. His role in Nocturnal Animals showed his depth as an actor. He is the perfect person to play Bond and will pick up well from where Daniel left off."

Taylor-Johnson Reportedly Impressed Producers At A Secret Audition

News of Taylor-Johnson's emergence as a frontrunner to be the next James Bond broke in January 2023, with sources claiming he had blown producers away with his acting skills.

The "Avengers: Age of Ultron" actor reportedly met with 007 producers like Barbara Broccoli for a secret audition in 2022. He reportedly shot several scenes as Bond, including one of the iconic gun barrel sequences.

Recalling his fantastic performance, a source said: "Aaron went for a screen test to be the next Bond in September, and producers and Barbara loved him." They claimed his gun barrel teaser scenes brought him "a step closer to signing a deal."

The source also added: "Bosses at the brand were really impressed with his unique blend of acting intensity and his impressive back catalog of action films."

Idris Elba Denied The Possibility Of Being The Next Bond

While Taylor-Johnson made waves as the top contender for Bond, Elba was rumored to be the next actor picking up the reins from Craig.

Contrary to fans' expectations, the Hollywood heartthrob confirmed he wasn't running for the spy role.

The "Luther" star explained: "I love the Bond franchise; I'm very close to the producers. We were all kind of laughing about the rumors because they are just that."

Although he noted that he couldn't speak for Bond producers, from his perspective, Elba stressed that there had "never been any truth to any of it. It's a compliment and an honor — but it's not a truth."

Bond Producers Seemingly Implied Elba Might Take The Role

Elba became tied to the Bond role when Amy Pascal — a Sony Pictures executive — detailed in a leaked 2014 email that she sensed that "Idris should be the next Bond."

The speculations escalated after 007 lead producer Barbara Broccoli said the renowned actor had "been part of the conversation" from the beginning during a podcast appearance in 2022.

However, Craig's presence was the only thing she considered a hindrance to Elba taking over the wheel at the time. Broccoli explained that they wanted his last movie, "No Time to Die," to finish its run before considering a new 007 agent.