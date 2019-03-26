Aaron Rodgers Shares Sweet Birthday Message for 'Badass' Girlfriend Danica Patrick

Aaron Rodgers isn’t afraid to shower praise on girlfriend Danica Patrick.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback wrote Patrick a sweet message on Instagram, Monday, in celebration of her 37th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to this Beautiful, intelligent, strong, driven, bad ass woman that I get to stand beside in this life ❤️ @danicapatrick,” Rodgers, 35, captioned the post, which included an adorable photo of the couple smiling at each other on the ESPYs red carpet.

He also included hashtags for the phrases, “lover,” “friend,” “travel partner,” “smokin hot” and “fine wine.”

The retired race car driver appeared smitten by the tribute, commenting two red heart emoji.

The couple have not been shy about professing their feelings on social media since making their red carpet debut as a couple in July at the 2018 ESPY Awards, where Patrick made history by becoming the first woman to ever host the event.

And this year, she gushed over Rodgers on Valentine’s Day, sharing a photo featuring the couple standing outside together.

“I love doing life with you!” she wrote.

Patrick was previously married to Paul Hospenthal from 2005 to 2012. She later dated fellow racer Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for five years before splitting in 2017.

Rodgers, who helped to lead the Packers to victory in the 2010 Super Bowl, dated Olivia Munn until 2017 when they split after three years together.