Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley together in Palm Beach amid Packers news

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers pictured in Florida on March 8. (Photo: Backgrid)

Shailene Woodley was by Aaron Rodgers's side when the NFL star announced he's staying with the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday. The on-again pair was photographed arriving in Palm Beach via a private plane. It was a quick trip, per the paparazzi, as they apparently jetted out five hours later. It doesn't appear she was wearing her engagement ring.

Rodgers, 38, made headlines as he confirmed reports he will return to the Packers after mulling retirement or possibly switching teams. He said no contract has been signed, although it has been reported he's about to be the highest paid NFL player of all time — so a quick trip to Florida with Woodley isn't breaking the bank. The 2021 NFL MVP had previously said he was talking with his loved ones about whether or not to keep playing football, so it's safe to assume the Big Little Lies star was in that inner circle.

Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back 💪🏼 #year18❤️ — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 8, 2022

Woodley and Rodgers have been spotted together in California in recent weeks, but the actress hasn't been seen wearing her sparkler. Yahoo Entertainment confirmed last month that the stars called off their engagement, but they are "working on their relationship," according to a source, now that Rodgers is in the offseason.

Although they've kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, Rodgers made a point to call out the 30-year-old actress on social media last month as he acknowledged "incredibly special people in my life."

Story continues

"Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life," he said of Woodley. "Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you."

It's unclear where Rodgers and Woodley jetted off to after Florida, but the two are likely celebrating tonight.

MORE: Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley spotted together at friend's wedding