Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley end their engagement

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers, here during a trip to Disney's Grand Floridian Resort, have broken up. (Photo: Disney).

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have ended their engagement. The couple, who confirmed their secret romance and their plans to marry in February 2021, were together for more than a year. A source close to the pair tells Yahoo Entertainment "there was no drama" and both stars knew "it was best" to split.

A Rodgers source confirmed the breakup to People: "It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working. They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them."

Yahoo has reached out to reps for both.

Breakup rumors plagued the Big Little Lies star, 30, and Rodgers, 38, for months. Woodley was noticeably absent from last week's NFL Honors where the Green Bay Packers quarterback picked up his fourth MVP award. He thanked his "inner circle" during his acceptance speech, but didn't mention his fiancé. It's the same event where he announced his engagement in 2021.

When asked by the NFL Network if he had any big news to share this time around, Rodgers replied, "No. I'm gonna try and fly under the radar and not make too many waves from this point forward."

Rodgers made plenty of waves this year amid November's vaccination scandal, but Woodley publicly supported here beau with some interesting Instagram remarks. As breakup speculation ran rampant in December, a People magazine report claimed the two were "still together," but "have a different, non-traditional relationship." The athlete previously said spending time apart from his fiancée would be a "good thing."

"It's a busy work time for her, so [my decision to return to the Packers] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work," he told Haute Living in August.

Rodgers and Woodley were engaged for "months and months" before the public found out. They lived together during the pandemic, which the actress said taught them a lot.

"Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it's a pandemic and you can't just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly," she told Shape. "We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early."