Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Being Considered as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Presidential Running Mate

Could Aaron Rodgers be running for office?

As unserious as it sounds, the New York Jets quarterback is reportedly eyeing a political career.

According to the New York Times, Rodgers is on the shortlist to be Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate on an independent presidential ticket this November.

Kennedy confirmed to the Times that Rodgers and former Minnesota governor/WWE wrestler Jesse Ventura are under consideration. It’s not clear if the men have received any formal offers, but a source tells the NYT that they have “welcomed the overtures.”

The domain name kennedyrodgers.com was registered last week, signaling that perhaps a confirmation could be coming soon.

Last week Rodgers retweeted an RFK Jr. video captioned "The State of Our Union," adding, "This is presidential. #Kennedy24 #RFK."

Kennedy announced his independent presidential bid in October, but the move reportedly had Republicans concerned that the anti-vaccine activist could sway votes from former President Donald Trump, according to the Associated Press.

It’s uncertain how Rodgers, 40, would balance the second-highest office in the land with his obligations to the Jets. According to ESPN, he is under contract through 2025 and set to earn a guaranteed $35 million through his salary and bonuses this season.

The outlet notes that Rodgers shares similar views with Kennedy Jr. when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines, and other public health topics.

