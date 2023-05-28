Aaron Rodgers joins Miles Teller at Taylor Swift' 'Eras Tour' concert: 'Taylor Time'

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers enjoyed Saturday evening's Taylor Swift concert in New Jersey. (Photo: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers is "ready for it."

The newly minted New York Jets quarterback, 39, headed to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday evening to take in the latest stop on Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour." Joined by actor and friend Miles Teller, 36, his wife Keleigh and another female friend, Rodgers snapped an Instagram Story from inside the VIP area of the massive arena.

"Taylor Time," Rodgers captioned the video, which featured a roaring crowd preparing for the beloved singer to take the stage. As the on-stage clock counted down the seconds until Swift came out, Rodgers turned the camera around to show Teller, who smiled and nodded for the camera. Keleigh and her friend, meanwhile, joyfully screamed in anticipation of Swift's performance.

Aaron Rodgers snapped an Instagram Story from his seat at the Taylor Swift concert. (Instagram/Aaron Rodgers)

Aaron Rodgers reveals friend Miles Teller at Saturday's Taylor Swift concert. (Instagram/Aaron Rodgers)

Married since 2019, Teller and Sperry have a special connection to Swift. In 2021, they starred in the singer's "I Bet You Think About Me" music video, which was directed by Blake Lively. In the video Teller and his real-life wife play a couple who is getting married. However, Swift, who is portraying a former lover of Teller's character, intrudes and interrupts the nuptials.

Rodgers had previously revealed himself to be a Swiftie. When asked back in May what his favorite Taylor Swift song was, he replied, "Too many. Too many to count."

Rodgers, who sported a blue jacket and sunglasses for the concert, was previously engaged to Teller's Divergent co-star, Shailene Woodley. The duo started dating in 2020, but by February 2022, Yahoo Entertainment confirmed the pair had called off their wedding.