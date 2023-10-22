Aaron Rodgers’ Girlfriend Mallory Edens Recalls Life-Changing 'Traumatic Brain Injury'

Edens fell off her horse and was kicked in the head by the animal 10 years ago

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage;Mallory Edens/Instagram Mallory Edens reflected on her life-changing traumatic brain injury in a new Instagram post.

Social media influencer Mallory Edens is reflecting on her life-changing accident.

On Friday, the model and activist — who has recently been linked to New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers — revealed on Instagram that she was marking 10 years since a fall off her horse left her with a traumatic brain injury.

"Today’s a big life milestone for me. 10 years ago today I fell off my horse, got kicked in the head on the way down, and woke up in the ICU with four skull fractures and a traumatic brain injury that changed my life," she wrote, alongside a photo of herself in a hospital bed wearing a neck brace.

"I’ve spent a lot of time lately thinking about the kid who woke up in that hospital bed, terrified she would never run a lap around a track or read a book again. How scary it was to lose everything I thought I knew about myself at that age in the blink of an eye," she continued.

"The 19-year-old me, who found herself curled in the fetal position on the floor of a neurologist’s waiting room a few years later, in the middle of an episode of trigeminal neuralgia, and in the kind of physical pain that escapes language. What I was learning about myself then, even though I didn’t know it at the time."



Mallory Edens/Instagram Mallory Edens shares a photo of herself in the hospital after her accident 10 years ago.

Edens, 27, went on to express that she feels grateful for her "borrowed decade" since the accident.

"I'm grateful for this healthy body and healthy brain. I’m grateful to know the feeling of impermanence in my bones — it feels like life. I’m grateful for my old lady soul," she explained.

She ended her message on an optimistic note, saying she's "excited" for what the future holds.

"I’m so excited for the next ten. I wouldn’t change a thing. It’s all gravy, it always has been," she wrote referencing the Raymond Carver poem "Gravy," which she shared in a second slide in her post.

Edens — who is the daughter of one of the Milwaukee Bucks' primary owners, Wes Edens — is rumored to have begun casually dating Rodgers, 39, late last year. After the two were spotted sitting side-by-side at a Bucks vs. Lakers game on Rodgers' birthday in December 2022, a source told PEOPLE they were "more than friends, but it's casual."

"He's not looking to rush into anything. It's low-key for now," the insider said.

Patrick McDermott/Getty Mallory Edens and Aaron Rodgers attend a Milwaukee Bucks game in December 2022.

In another sign of their connection, Edens sent the NFL star a little love on Instagram after he experienced a season-ending Achilles injury during his team's Sept. 11 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers posted two days after the injury to thank his fans for their support and well-wishes. "It has meant a ton to me, and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon," he wrote on Instagram. "I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today."

Edens commented on the post with a simple red heart emoji.

Rodgers was previously in a relationship with actress Shailene Woodley. He announced their engagement in February 2021 while giving an acceptance speech for his 2020 NFL MVP honor. After slipping in the surprise statement, "I got engaged," he thanked his "fiancée" for her support.

However, the couple later split in April 2022. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the breakup was "amicable," explaining that their relationship "just wasn't working."



