  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Aaron Rodgers Is Engaged to Shailene Woodley, Source Confirms

Maria Pasquini
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Is Dating Shailene Woodley
Aaron Rodgers previously dated former race car driver Danica Patrick

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are making it official!

Two days after the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, announced that he was engaged, a source who knows the couple has confirmed to PEOPLE that Woodley is Rodgers' bride-to-be.

"They are very happy together," the source says. "It's not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?"

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Thanks His 'Fiancée' in NFL MVP Acceptance Speech: 'I Got Engaged'

While making a virtual appearance during the NFL Honors broadcast on Feb. 6, Rodgers gave his fiancée a shoutout as he accepted the NFL MVP award.

getty images (2) Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley

"It's an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season," he said, before revealing the big news: "I got engaged."

Rodgers went on to thank his loved ones, including his future wife.

— NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2021MVP #3 for @AaronRodgers12 🏆🏆🏆 #NFLHonors @Packers pic.twitter.com/RU48Yh16Bc

Just days before the NFL Honors event, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Rodgers has been dating Woodley. One source told PEOPLE that Rodgers seems very happy with the 29-year-old Big Little Lies star.

Rodgers previously dated former race car driver Danica Patrick. The two split in July of last year after two years together, Patrick's rep confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

Woodley was last linked to rugby player Ben Volavola, confirming their relationship in January 2018. Woodley, however, said that they had split in an April 2020 interview with The New York Times.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

In September, during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers spoke about his "new and increased love of life."

"I've made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace and there's just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable," the athlete shared. "That's why I'm having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy."

Latest Stories

  • JoJo Siwa shares first pictures with girlfriend on Instagram

    The 17-year-old recently confirmed that she is a member of the LGBTQ community.

  • Inside the Unprecedented Effort to Film ‘Top Chef’ Through COVID, Protests and Wildfires (EXCLUSIVE)

    The “Top Chef” Quickfire Challenge was about to start filming, and Padma Lakshmi — the Bravo show’s longtime host, judge and executive producer — was being fussed over by people wearing masks and face shields. “This is a lot of copy to get through,” said Lakshmi, who would soon have to describe a complicated “Black […]

  • Linda Perry's challenge to 'American Idol' producers: 'Put me on. I dare you.'

    “I wish and pray to God right now that they would just call me and put me on that show, because I am fed up with that s***."

  • Anker's noise-canceling wireless headphones have never been cheaper — they're on sale for $64 at Amazon

    These high-tech headphones have earned more than 2,300 five-star Amazon reviews — here's why.

  • The It List: Princess Di's explosive 1995 interview examined in new doc, critical sensation 'Minari' opens in theaters, 'Idol' returns and the best in pop culture the week of Feb. 8, 2021

    Here are our pop culture picks for Feb. 8-14, including the best deals we could find for each.

  • Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Break Up After Less Than a Year Together

    Nine months after Ashley Benson and G-Eazy first sparked romance rumors, a source confirms to E! News that the couple has broken up.

  • Finally! Every Fire tablet is on sale at Amazon, starting at just $40

    Save big on these iPad alternatives.

  • 'Fabulous': Score Samsung's latest 50-inch 4K TV for $100 off, with free shipping!

    You can't go wrong with Samsung.

  • OWN TV Host Dr. Laura Berman's Son Samuel Dead at 16 After Apparent Overdose

    In an Instagram post, Dr. Laura Berman confirmed her 16-year-old son Samuel had died after he overdosed. See why the Oprah Winfrey Network star is asking social media platforms to get involved.

  • 'Do the Urkel' at 30: Jaleel White looks back at his iconic 'Family Matters' dance

    The "Life of the Party" episode first aired on Feb. 8, 1991 — that's just after "The Simpsons" unleashed "Do the Bartman" and before "The Fresh Prince" gave us The Carlton on the timeline of classic TV dance crazes.

  • Priyanka Chopra recalls director telling her she'd need major plastic surgery to make it in showbiz

    In Chopra's memoir, out Tuesday, she detailed her first meeting with a director, writing, “‘After a few minutes of small talk, the director/producer told me to stand up and twirl for him. I did. He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a boob job, fix my jaw and add a little more cushioning to my butt.”

  • Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum Release Another Duet from Jurassic Set: Watch Them Sing the Everly Brothers

    The Jurassic Park costars are at it again

  • Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith to Star in ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

    Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith have closed deals to star in the film adaptation of “Dungeons & Dragons,” Hasbro’s popular game franchise from Wizards of the Coast, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Rodriguez and Smith join Chris Pine, who is attached to star. Hasbro/eOne and Paramount are jointly producing and financing, with eOne distributing in the UK and Canada, and Paramount distributing in the rest of the world. Also Read: Chris Pine in Talks to Star in Film Adaptation of 'Dungeons & Dragons' Jonathan Goldstein and Jonathan Francis Daley are set to direct the film from a screenplay they’ve written, based on a draft by Michael Gilio. Goldstein and Daley previously wrote the screenplay for “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” and they last directed the Warner Bros. and New Line film “Game Night.” Jeremy Latcham is producing through his deal with studio eOne — Hasbro’s entertainment arm — as is Hasbro’s Brian Goldner. “Dungeons & Dragons” — based on the tabletop fantasy game “Dungeons & Dragons,” or “D&D” as it’s often called by gamers and the kids on “Stranger Things” — will be one of the first under Hasbro’s AllSpark Pictures banner. The company also has projects inspired by other toys, including “Mr. Potato Head” and “My Little Pony,” as well as a movie based on “Monopoly” that’s set up at Lionsgate starring Kevin Hart. More than 40 million fans have interacted with or played “D&D” since it was first published 46 years ago, including videogames and livestream entertainment on Twitch and YouTube. Rodriguez, who will next be seen in the next installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise is repped by David Markman and DLA Piper. Smith, whose credits include “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” and “Pokemon Detective Pikachu” is repped by WME, The Kohl Group and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Read original story Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith to Star in ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ At TheWrap

  • 'Mank,' 'Minari' lead film nominees for Critics' Choice Awards

    Don’t count “Mank” out yet. David Fincher’s black-and-white “Citizen Kane” origin story leads the Critics’ Choice Awards with 12 nominations.

  • Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu offer $25,000 reward for info in Chinatown attacks

    On January 31, a 91-year-old Asian man was attacked in San Francisco’s Chinatown district. The victim was one of three elderly Asian people attacked recently in the area, which has seen an increase in violent assaults targeting the Asian community, NBC Bay Area reports. In an effort to aid in the apprehension of the assailant, actors Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu have teamed up to offer a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. According to the Oakland Police, a “person of interest” has been identified thanks to tips from the community; that person has been held in custody since February 1 on charges related to another case.

  • Grab a pair of shiny new Apple AirPods—multiple models are on sale at Amazon!

    Even the sleek Apple AirPods Pro are deeply discounted.

  • Christina Milian to Replace the Late Naya Rivera in Starz’s ‘Step Up’ TV Series

    Christina Milian has been cast in the leading role of Collette for Starz’s “Step Up” TV series, a part originally played by the late Naya Rivera, the pay TV channel said Monday. Rivera played the character in the former YouTube series’ first two seasons, and was set to continue on with the project when it was picked up at Starz for a third. Following Rivera’s tragic death at the age of 33 last July in a drowning accident, an individual with knowledge said the team decided to recast the role with the support of the cast, producers and Rivera’s family. Showrunners considered a wide variety of factors, including the highly serialized nature of the show and the fact that Collette is so central to the storytelling before making the decision. Also Read: 'Step Up' Season 3 Production Schedule 'Had Not Yet Been Determined' Prior to Pandemic “Naya’s death was a terrible loss to our world that we will, frankly, never stop mourning,” “Step Up” series creator and executive producer Holly Sorensen said. “It was almost impossible to consider there could be someone so graceful and loving who could both help us honor our loss, while also bringing a deep reservoir of talent to our show, in so many areas. Christina is an exceptional human and a dazzling performer and we are so happy she has joined our family.” Millian added, “I am so excited to join the ‘Step Up’ family. I know I have massive shoes to fill. Naya was incredible. I hope to honor Naya, her family, friends and fans with a great performance.” Along with Milian, the “Step Up” TV series will see Ne-Yo return in his co-starring role as Sage Odom, along with returning series regulars Faizon Love (“Uncle Al”), Jade Chynoweth (“Odalie”), Carlito Olivero (“Davis”), Terrence Green (“Rigo”), Eric Graise (“King”), and Kendra Oyesanya (“Poppy”) and previously announced Tricia Helfer (“Erin”) who joins the cast in a series regular role. Also Read: Naya Rivera's Family Sues Ventura County Over 'Glee' Star's Death “There is no replacing Naya. Let’s get that straight. Her spirit lives on in our memories and every part of what this show is and will be,” Ne-Yo added. “Christina has big shoes to fill and she knows it, which speaks to her poise and respect as a person and an artist. I’m more than certain of her ability to bring an energy and light to this character that Naya’s fans as well as the rest of the world will love. We’ve welcomed Christina with absolute open arms and have rallied around her with love and support. I’m excited and can’t wait for the world to see this!” The series, inspired by Lionsgate’s “Step Up” film franchise that grossed over $600 million at the worldwide box office, centers on Sage Odom (Ne-Yo) as the legendary founder of Atlanta’s famed High Water Performing Art School. The first two seasons of the series, which include Rivera’s performance, will begin airing Fridays on Starz at 8 p.m. on March 5. Season 3 of the show began filming in Atlanta this month. Sorenson, Adam Shankman and Jennifer Gibgot will executive produce the series along with Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, who both co-starred in the original “Step Up” film, and Erik Feig, Bill Brown and Dawn Wilkinson. Read original story Christina Milian to Replace the Late Naya Rivera in Starz’s ‘Step Up’ TV Series At TheWrap

  • Bob Saget Says Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Have Supported Him in a ''Big Way'' After Full House

    In an exclusive sneak peek from Bob Saget's Inside of You podcast interview, the Full House alum offers new insight into his friendship with former TV daughters Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen.

  • Reddit gives nod to users who wreaked havoc on Wall Street in shortest Super Bowl ad ever

    Reddit spent its entire marketing budget on the easy-to-miss ad, but it appears to have paid off.

  • He’s a Starboy: The Weeknd pulls off massive live Super Bowl LV spectacle in middle of pandemic

    Other artists might've opted to do something stripped-back or pretaped — but the Weeknd just went for it.