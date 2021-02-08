Aaron Rodgers Is Engaged to Shailene Woodley, Source Confirms

Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Is Dating Shailene Woodley

Aaron Rodgers previously dated former race car driver Danica Patrick

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are making it official!

Two days after the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, announced that he was engaged, a source who knows the couple has confirmed to PEOPLE that Woodley is Rodgers' bride-to-be.

"They are very happy together," the source says. "It's not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?"

While making a virtual appearance during the NFL Honors broadcast on Feb. 6, Rodgers gave his fiancée a shoutout as he accepted the NFL MVP award.

"It's an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season," he said, before revealing the big news: "I got engaged."

Rodgers went on to thank his loved ones, including his future wife.

Just days before the NFL Honors event, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Rodgers has been dating Woodley. One source told PEOPLE that Rodgers seems very happy with the 29-year-old Big Little Lies star.

Rodgers previously dated former race car driver Danica Patrick. The two split in July of last year after two years together, Patrick's rep confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

Woodley was last linked to rugby player Ben Volavola, confirming their relationship in January 2018. Woodley, however, said that they had split in an April 2020 interview with The New York Times.

In September, during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers spoke about his "new and increased love of life."

"I've made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace and there's just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable," the athlete shared. "That's why I'm having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy."