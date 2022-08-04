Aaron Rodgers explains why dating Danica Patrick 'was great for me'

Aaron Rodgers thinks back fondly of his time with Danica Patrick. The Green Bay Packers quarterback made a rare comment about his personal life on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast as he recalled a life-changing trip (literally) with the with race car driver. The two did ayahuasca together in Peru where Rodgers says he learned self love.

"I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey, and spirituality is important to her. We both were finding our way, learning about different things, practicing meditation techniques," Rodgers, 38, explained.

Patrick and Rodgers dated for two years before confirming their breakup in July 2020. He and Shailene Woodley were engaged months later.

Rodgers explained to Marcus that he previously had a good experience with hallucinogenic drugs after taking mushrooms on the beach with friends, which he said was the best day of his life.

"So Danica and I planned a trip down to Peru with some friends to go do [ayahuasca]," he continued. Ayahuasca is a plant-based psychedelic tea. "To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is that self-love. That's what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself."

Both Patrick and Rodgers remained mum on why they broke up. However, the retired NASCAR star said she was "broke open" after their breakup.

"I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there's nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that," she shared last year. "But I've learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it's like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum."

Patrick moved on with Freshly co-founder, Carter Comstock. She confirmed in March they split after one year together.

Rodgers and Woodley called off their engagement, and despite a brief reconciliation, split for good earlier this year.

MORE: Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley spotted together after breakup