Aaron Paul says Bryan Cranston is 'excited' and 'honored' to be godfather to his new baby boy

Aaron Paul joined The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, where he spoke about the new baby boy that he and his wife, Lauren, recently welcomed into the world. Lauren Paul first broke the news that they were expecting last December in an Instagram post.

Aaron Paul revealed that he asked his good friend, business partner and Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston to be the godfather.

“I know Bryan Cranston is a good friend of yours,” Fallon said. “Has he seen the baby yet?” “He has. He has met the baby,” Paul replied. “Ya know, I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby’s godfather.” “I’m assuming…” Fallon began. “He said no,” Paul said, clearly joking. “No, he’s very excited, very honored. I love the man to death. He’s one of my best friends in the world, and, so yeah, it was just a no brainer.”

Paul was kind enough to bring some adorable pictures from the day his son was born, and said his daughter, 4-year-old Story, can’t quit hugging her new baby brother.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

