Aaron Paul Reveals Bryan Cranston Is His New Baby’s Godfather, Reflects on Co-Star Being ‘Very Honored’

Ahead of the new season of acclaimed Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul, Aaron Paul stopped by the Tonight Show to explain how he asked co-star/Dos Hombres mezcal partner Bryan Cranston to be his new baby’s godfather.

Paul, who is set to reprise his role as Jesse Pinkman from BrBa in the final season of Saul, revealed he and his wife Lauren Parsekian just welcomed their second child, Rydin.

“I love him. I’m exhausted,” the 42-year-old shared. “I have a four-year-old daughter, Story. She’s madly in love with him, can’t squeeze him enough.”

When Fallon brought up Paul’s friendship with Cranston, he said the Walter White actor already got to see Rydin. “He has met the baby. You know I asked Bryan, on his birthday, if he would be our baby’s godfather,” Aaron said, before joking that he declined. “He was very excited, very honored, I love the man to death,” he said. “He’s one of my best friends in the world, so it was a no brainer.”

The Jesse Pinkman portrayer also briefly spoke about being on the new season of Better Call Saul, a tidbit AMC revealed ahead of the Season 6 premiere. “This business is weird,” he said, noting that he was shocked he could talk about it. “It was a lot of the same crew from Breaking Bad. … It was just nice to be reunited with this beautiful group of people out in New Mexico.” Paul previously reprised his role for El Camino, the Netflix-produced epilogue film focused on Pinkman following the end of BrBa.

Watch Aaron Paul’s interview with Fallon up top.

