Aaron Paul Expecting First Child With Wife Lauren -- See the 'Beautiful' Announcement!

Congrats are in order for Aaron Paul!





The Breaking Bad star took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that his wife, Lauren, is pregnant with their first child.

Aaron announced the exciting news with an adorable photo of his "pretty bird" cradling her growing belly.

"Hey everyone. Look what I did," he captioned it. "Words can't express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you."

When ET caught up with Aaron last November, he revealed he and Lauren were open to having kids.



"Yeah, we always talk about it," he explained. "I've said this before but it would a disservice to this world if she was not a mother. So, yeah, hopefully one day."

Aaron, 38, Lauren, 30, fell head over heels for each other at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. In January 2012, Aaron popped the question while the two were in Paris, France. They tied the knot in Malibu, California, in May 2013.





"A day will never go by without me reminding you how special you are," Aaron captioned a snap taken at their wedding reception. "Thanks for last night my pretty little bird."

Hear more on their love story in the video below!

