Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Says Her Heart Is 'Completely Broken' After Singer's Death

Melanie Martin is finding strength for her 11-month-old son Prince, following the death of his father Aaron Carter over the weekend at age 34.

In an exclusive statement shared with PEOPLE on Monday, Martin opened up about her feelings since learning the terrible news.

"My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him," Martin said. "He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn't help him in the way I felt he needed it."

She continued, "I only wish I had more people to help me with him. I will now be raising our son as a single mother and this is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son."

"I'm devastated," she concluded.

On Sunday, she expressed her feelings for the first time since his death in a brief and tearful TikTok video.

In the two-second clip, Martin can be seen sobbing from what appears to be the driver's seat of a moving car, prompting the app to provide a disclaimer: "Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt."

She also shared a throwback recording of a TikTok Live, in which Carter showed off some silly dance moves for his followers. "Forever posting," Martin wrote in the caption.

Martin's post came after PEOPLE confirmed Carter's death on Saturday. He was found that morning at his house in Lancaster, California, according to TMZ, who first reported the news.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told PEOPLE a body was discovered just before 11 a.m. local time, but police did not officially identify the victim.

Martin and Carter announced their engagement in June 2020, and they welcomed baby boy Prince last November. Carter previously opened up to PEOPLE about his excitement over potentially starting a family back in 2018.

"I'm going to be a good father. I know it," Carter said at the time. "I want lots of kids, lots of stability, lots of happiness and laughter and learning and having fun. It's going to be good."

Aaron faced legal troubles, as well as struggles with addiction and mental health over the years, for which he sought treatment. Most recently, he was pulled over for suspicion of DUI on Tuesday but officers found that he wasn't under the influence after conducting a field sobriety test, according to TMZ.

In September 2022, Carter told The Sun that he was voluntarily attending an outpatient rehab program to stabilize his relationship with Martin and get back custody of their son, reporting that Martin's mother was granted temporary custody of their son due to domestic violence and drug use concerns.

Meanwhile, a week before his death, Carter shared that he listed his house in Lancaster, California to start a "new chapter." At the time, he explained on Twitter, "Selling my 2nd home. Real estate has been super good to me. Ready for a new chapter in my 3rd home which I plan on staying to make a beautiful life for my family."

The on-and-off couple called off their engagement a week after welcoming Prince, and then got back together in December 2021, before breaking up again in February 2022. Their relationship status at the time of Carter's death is unclear.