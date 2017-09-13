Aaron Carter Takes Drug Test on ‘The Doctors,’ Is Told His Combination ‘Is How Many People Accidentally Die’

The singer got candid about his drug use and internal struggles.

Aaron Carter is coming clean. The 29-year-old musician puts it all on the table during Thursday’s upcoming episode of The Doctors. In preview clips for the show, Aaron broke down in tears, talking about the criticism he has received for his gaunt appearance.

“I’m concerned about my overall health because people tell me I look like I have AIDs or I look like I have cancer or I look like I’m dying,” a tearful Aaron told one doctor on the show.

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Carter Breaks Down in Tears Over Arrest, Reveals What Drugs He Takes

When it came time to take a drug test, Aaron tested negative for both cocaine and meth. Doctor Travis Stork did note that the combination of drugs that the singer did test positive for weren’t necessarily safe.

“What scares me about that drug panel is that your sister [Leslie] perished from a drug overdose,” Stork told Aaron. “You have a mixture of benzodiazepines with opiates, which is how many people accidentally can die. These medications -- and I’m speaking now purely from the doctor’s perspective -- can be very, very scary.”

Aaron noted that he takes the medications for his extreme stress and anxiety, often related to flying, but that he’s trying to find other ways to deal with his emotional traumas.

“I don’t want to be on that stuff. My sister passed away from it. It’s not ok. I don’t take it every day,” he said. “To be honest with you, it’s not going to be easy. I know that it’s a hard road.”

The “Aaron’s Party” singer noted that while he doesn’t do “illicit” drugs, he has used illegal methods to obtain prescription medication in the past.

“I find myself getting them off of the streets, just to get them,” he said.

His emotional struggles combined with medical problems have dropped his weight down to a shocking 115 pounds.

“I didn’t realize I was 115 pounds. That is terrible,” he said, visibly upset. “I wasn’t looking at myself in the mirror because I didn’t like the way I looked.”

When asked if he was afraid of accidentally overdosing, Aaron once again remembered his late sister, Leslie, who died in 2012 from a combination of prescription medication.

“There’s always that worry, but there’s also the fact that I had to kiss my sister goodbye in the coffin. I had to kiss her right on her cheek and I kept kissing her,” he said. “And that was a scary thing. My family knows, before I did the show The Doctors, they knew that I was taking Xanax and stuff like that and that I was going to actual psychiatrists to do that. I know that there is no happy ending to any of those medications.”

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Carter Tearfully Opens Up About His Eating Disorder: 'I Am Sorry For the Way I Look'

Aaron noted that while he isn’t doing any illegal drugs, he is the one deciding what “as needed” means when it comes to taking his medication.

“Of course it scares me. But it scares me to the point that I won’t make the wrong decision,” he insisted.

The former child star also told The Doctors, “My greatest fear – not being able to live as long as I can.”

Aaron spoke exclusively with ET back in July following his DUI. Watch the clip here:

