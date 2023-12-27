Aaron Carter’s Sister Bobbie Jean Carter Found Dead In A Bathroom

New details have been released about the death of Bobbie Jean Carter, who was found unresponsive in her bathroom, eerily similar to her famous brother Aaron Carter.

According to Florida investigators, first responders were dispatched to Bobbie Jean Carter's home in Tampa, Florida on Saturday morning, where they found her in her bathroom, unresponsive. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but, unfortunately, she was pronounced dead.

Bobbie Jean Carter On Probation For Cocaine Possession

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Bobbie Jean was on probation for cocaine possession when she died. Her roommates, however, claim Bobbie Jean has not used any narcotics since being released from prison.

Police say they did not find any narcotics or illegal drugs in Bobbie Jean's bathroom, where she was found, or her bedroom. Additionally, authorities confirmed there were no signs of foul play, and Bobbie Jean's death is still under investigation.

Although it is unknown how exactly Bobbie Jean died, the fact that she was found in her bathroom reminds many of how Bobbie Jean's brother, singer Aaron Carter, was found the day he died. As per our previous report, Aaron Carter was also found dead in his bathroom.

"Our office conducted the autopsy, and we are awaiting the family to make arrangements to have her released from our facility," the Florida Medical Examiner said.

Adding, "Autopsy reports may take four to five months or longer to complete," referring to the specific cause of death.

Aaron Carter Found Unresponsive In His Bathtub

Aaron Carter, who passed away in November 2022, died after drowning in his bathtub while under the influence.

Per our previous article, Aaron’s toxicology tests showed “difluoroethane” in his system, which is commonly found in aerosol dusters and compressed air cans. “Difluoroethane is a gas commonly used as a propellant in air spray cleaners for electronic devices that can induce feelings of euphoria when inhaled. It is known to have cardiotoxic effects which can lead to cardiac arrhythmias and sudden cardiac arrest,” the toxicology report stated.

A common benzodiazepine — Xanax — was also found in his system at the time of death.

Aaron’s toxicology report also stated that “based on the autopsy findings, investigative reports, and circumstances, as currently known, Mr. Carter became incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects of inhaling compressed gas and taking alprazolam.”

“This resulted in him becoming submerged underwater, unable to breathe, and ultimately led to his death,” the report continued. “The cause of death is drowning due to the effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam. The manner of death is an accident.”

BJ was Aaron’s wardrobe stylist when he was on tour, and also appeared on the family’s reality show “House of Carters.” BJ was also heavily involved with her brother’s music, who released albums “Aaron Carter” and “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It).”